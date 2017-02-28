Taca de Portugal Semifinals in Football Available for Free in Full HD Live Streaming With OZ

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Watch Estoril vs. Benfica and Guimaraes vs. Chaves for free in full HD live streaming

The first leg between Estoril vs. Benfica and Guimaraes vs. Chaves in the Taca de Portugal will be played on February 28th and March 1st. International fans of the Taca de Portugal football cup are now able to experience the games using their favorite device outside of Portugal in full HD live streaming. The service is offered via OZ at http://www.oz.com

The Taca de Portugal is an annual football competition and the premier knockout tournament in Portugal. The tournament is organised by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and was first held in 1938. Taca de Portugal is open to professional and amateur clubs from the top-four league divisions and the final is traditionally held at the Estádio Nacional in Oeiras, near Lisbon. The winners qualify for the Supertaca Cândido de Oliveira and the UEFA Europa League.

"It's all about servicing the fans of the Portuguese football. The Portuguese people love sports and there is a strong interest to connect with the home team. With the OZ service, this is now a reality for the large Portuguese community living outside of Portugal and other fans of International football" said Gudjon Gudjonsson, CEO of OZ Sports and Entertainment.

Users of the service are able to create their favorite clips from the live broadcast and share them with friends on Facebook and Twitter.

OZ is a destination site for live sport games and the home for a range of tournaments and different sports, spanning football, skying to taekwondo. Signup at OZ is free, but prices can vary for the different sports and seasons. Get more information at http://www.oz.com

