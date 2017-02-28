The New Guinness World Record by Turkish Manufacturer VESTEL

ISTANBUL, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The World's Biggest Smart Phone Wall Has Been Built by VESTEL

Vestel has broken Guinness World Record with its 500 special V3 5570 model smartphones

The leading global manufacturer, Vestel, participated in Mobile World Congress -- the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, held in the Mobile World Capital Barcelona for four years to showcase their latest mobile technologies including brand new smart phones, tablet PCs, as well as visual solutions products, smart home/kitchen platforms, interactive flat panel displays, and Ultra HD TV sets.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472003/VESTEL_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472792/VESTEL_Guiness.jpg )



Undoubtedly, one of the most attractive parts of this fair was VESTEL's glorious Smart Phone Wall. In order to build this wall, 500 V3 5570 model smart phones were used. This wall has been registered as The World's Biggest Smart Phone wall by a jury of Guinness World Record Association. The previous record was registered with 400 smart phones.

After many years of research, Vestel has developed this staring smart phone wall (1,9 meters height X 3, 6 meters width). Those 500 smartphones could perform in harmony and create one complete vision. Also, this special model, V3 5570, provides Full HD display resolution with the help of its Full HD IPS screen. In addition to this, V3 5570, is designed by inspiration of reflections in nature and has unique style thanks to its diamond cut technology.

The largest display products manufacturer in Europe, Vestel has earned its position as a global player, consistently building upon its reputation for delivering manufacturing excellence. Highly acclaimed across multiple sectors, the Vestel Group is renowned for its expertise in manufacturing, technology development and marketing as well as in the development and distribution of consumer electronics, professional displays, mobile technologies and household appliances.

http://www.vestel.com

Contact:Ekin Ismailoglu, telephone: +90-236-2332582, email:ekin.ismailoglu@vestel.com.tr