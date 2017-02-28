CTM360 Honored as "Cyber Security Company of the Year" at MEETICT 2017

MANAMA, Bahrain, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CTM360 ®, a leading Cyber Security provider based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, was recognized and honored as the "Cyber Security Company of the Year" for 2016 during the MEETICT 2017 event held at Gulf Convention Center in Bahrain under the patronage of H.E. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transportation & Telecommunications. The award recognizes excellence and commitment in developing solutions to protect data and systems.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472798/CTM360_Cyber_Security_Company_of_the_Year_award.jpg )



With exponential increase in financial, data and system losses across industries, Cyber Security remains a trending topic in board rooms and executive management meetings. Recognizing gaps in how cyber threats and incidents are managed, Mr. Mirza Asrar Baig founded CTM360 in 2014 and the company has rapidly become a global front-runner in Cyber Threat Management.

CTM360 is offered via a suite of technologies and platforms to Detect, Analyze and Perform real-time cyber incident response via CTM360's 24 x 7 x 365 Cyber Incident Response Unit for its member community. "Innovation and Collaboration are our key strategies that have enabled Team CTM360 to effectively detect and manage cyber attacks targeting our member community," said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360.

Present members of CTM360's service include 25 of the top 50 banks in the GCC (across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE and Kuwait), some of the world's largest oil & gas / petrochemical producers, Skytrax # 1 rated airlines, regional Sovereign Wealth funds, as well as leading healthcare, hospitality and retail conglomerates.

CTM360 is now actively pursuing its global expansion plan, expected to be executed by year-end 2017.

About CTM360 ®

CTM360 ® is a comprehensive Cyber Threat Management system based on the philosophy of collaboration to address the challenges of an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, CTM360 provides 'Dependable Security as a Service' via a secure cloud-based platform, which enables members to tackle evolving cyber threats on a real-time basis. CTM360 cyber threat analysts operate 24 x 7 x 365 and have already gained the trust of 25 of the Top 50 GCC banks and other major organizations.

CTM360's mission is to enhance member cyber resilience, with the strategy of identifying and managing attacks at an early stage. Following success in the GCC, CTM360 is now global with a dedicated offering keeping a steady finger on the pulse of cyber threats seen across the world. Within CTM360, a fully equipped cyber incident response team detects cyber threats relevant to member organizations, conducts analysis on impact and connects the dots across multiple incidents. This core service is strengthened by cyber footprint management and real-time situational awareness. For more information, visit http://www.ctm360.com



Contacts:

Arsalan Iqbal - Director, Growth & Strategy

pr@ctm360.com

+973-77-360-360

