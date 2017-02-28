Next-generation Natural Materials to Replace Traditional Synthetic Materials in Personal Care Products

Antimicrobials that extend the lifespan of active ingredients will have huge impact on the materials industry, finds Frost & Sullivan's TechVision team

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturality and multifunctionality of materials are emerging as important purchase factors for personal care products all over the world. The increased desire for a natural and healthy lifestyle has intensified customer demand for biocompatible, cost-effective cosmetics with extended shelf life. Synthetic ingredients' harmful effects on the environment as well as undesirable side effects such as allergies, skin irritations and skin reddening are hastening this switch to natural materials.

"Material suppliers' primary area of focus is providing natural compositions using natural active ingredients such as vegetable oils," noted Frost & Sullivan TechVision Research Analyst Marta Serafin. "Consequently, there is intense focus on nanomaterials and antimicrobials, called preservatives, which ensure the stabilization of these highly reactive ingredients and extend their shelf life. Vehicle systems that deliver active ingredients deep into the skin, enabling treatment of only the targeted areas, and dermal fillers for smooth and supple texture as an alternative to dermal surgeries, are also vital research areas."

Advances in Material Technologies for Personal Care, a part of Frost & Sullivan's TechVision (Materials & Coatings) Growth Partnership Service programme, finds that large chemical corporates are already trying to improve the sustainability of their products. For instance, in April 2016, BASF presented its new products in line with its motto, "All about tomorrow," to promote green chemistry in personal care products.

Click here for complimentary access to more information on this analysis and to register for a Growth Strategy Dialogue, a free interactive briefing with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders.

The voice of the customer is the biggest influencer of the personal care industry and this compels material manufacturers to invest significantly in research and development (R&D). Additionally, the industry is beset by the lack of uniform legislation, which challenges global handling; for example, while the Chinese market requires animal testing, the European and U.S. markets forbid it.

"The U.S. is currently leading the personal care industry in terms of market participation and the number of patents obtained," noted Serafin. "The strongest market adoption and innovations will be from Asia, especially Japan and South Korea. The highly developed online sales channel is further aiding the expansion of Asian cosmetics into the European and U.S. markets, connecting consumers directly with producers."

About TechVision

Frost & Sullivan's global TechVision practice is focused on innovation, disruption and convergence, and provides a variety of technology-based alerts, newsletters and research services as well as growth consulting services. Its premier offering, the TechVision programme, identifies and evaluates the most valuable emerging and disruptive technologies enabling products with near-term potential. A unique feature of the TechVision programme is an annual selection of 50 technologies that can generate convergence scenarios, possibly disrupt the innovation landscape, and drive transformational growth. View a summary of our TechVision program by clicking on the following link: http://ifrost.frost.com/TechVision_Demo.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Advances in Material Technologies for Personal Care

D74E-TV

Contact:

Evgenia Oleynikova

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +48 22 481 62 10

E: evgenia.oleynikova@frost.com

Twitter: @TechVision_FS

LinkedIn: www.frost.com/techvisionlinkedin

http://www.frost.com

http://www.frost.com/techvision