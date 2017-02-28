AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- HandsOn® Gloves, the award-winning set of shedding, grooming and bathing gloves for animals will be featured in select Ace Hardware storefront locations nationwide.

Ace Hardware, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, has partnered with The Grommet, one of the internet's largest product launch platforms, to bring consumers around the United States twenty of the best products available in varying categories.

"We're honored to have had our products recognized by such well-respected industry leaders," said Jay Michaelson, CEO of HandsOn Gloves. "Ace Hardware and The Grommet are both champions of small businesses and entrepreneurs."

The Grommet has evaluated over 60,000 products since its creation, having only launched 3% due to its high standards. Of those roughly 2,000 products available through the e-commerce site, Ace Hardware selected what they believe to be the best, top 20 products to feature in its storefronts nationwide.

"Our patented nodules remove shed hair, loosen dander and lift essential oils to create a shiny and healthy hair coat. HandsOn Gloves are setting new standards for grooming, shedding and bathing your dogs, cats, equine and livestock. Plus, animals love the HandsOn massage," said Michaelson. "With Ace Hardware's help, we'll have an opportunity to share our method with even more American pet and animal owners."

In addition to the success HandsOn has had with Ace Hardware and The Grommet, Chewy.com, one of the top online pet retailers in the industry, has also added the HandsOn to its arsenal of pet products online.

For a complete list of Ace Hardware stores that will feature an in-store display including HandsOn Gloves, please visit www.thegrommet.com/ace-hardware-locations.

To learn more about HandsOn Gloves, please visit www.handsongloves.com.

About HandsOn

HandsOn® Gloves takes an innovative approach to providing the highest-quality in grooming products to the world's top trainers, athletes and the everyday animal lover. Used wet or dry, HandsOn offers a unique bonding experience to a community that believes family and animals come first. The grooming gloves provide the utmost in professional excellence while allowing pet owners hands to stay clean and give their animal(s) extra tender loving care.

For more information visit: www.handsongloves.com

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3113721

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3113724

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3113701



