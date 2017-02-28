sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

100,04 Euro		+2,025
+2,07 %
WKN: A1C9RN ISIN: US53220K5048 Ticker-Symbol: LGDN 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,07
99,88
15:59
99,02
99,92
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC
LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC100,04+2,07 %