

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $86 million, or $0.33 per share. This was up from $54 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $438 million. This was up from $415 million last year.



Fortress Investment Group LLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $86 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q4): $438 Mln vs. $415 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%



