

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Tuesday morning as president Donald Trump prepared to lay out his vision for the US economy in a speech to Congress later today. Trump is expected to offer specifics on his stimulus plans as well as military spending and trade tariffs.



Markets will also assess a bevy of economic data.



Gold was down $5 at $1254 an ounce, easing from a yearly peak.



The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product or GDP data for the fourth quarter will be presented at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for a growth of 2.1 percent, compared to 1.9 percent growth last month.



The Census Bureau's international trade in goods advance report for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are looking a decline of $66 billion in balance, slightly better than a drop of $65 billion last month. Exports were up 3 percent last month.



The Institute for Supply Management - Chicago's Purchase Manager's Index for February is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 53, up from 50.3 last month.



The Conference Board's consumer confidence survey report for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters expect 111.3, slight down from 111.8 last month.



Crude oil prices were slightly lower Tuesday morning Ahead of US inventories data.



