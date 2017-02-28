BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce today announced the launch of their Annual Scholarship Award program, and First Annual Baltimore City Chamber Scholarship Dinner taking place March 21, 2017 at Fogo De Chao. (PURCHASE TICKETS HERE)

The award was created to recognize and inspire academic excellence and support the continuing advancement of higher education in Business among Baltimore City college and university students.

The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce collegiate scholarship will be awarded annually to a student enrolled in a Baltimore City college or university who demonstrates a steadfast commitment to entrepreneurial and business success.

Chamber leadership will also pay tribute to Charles R. Owens at the First Annual Scholarship Dinner for his eight years of service as President, and unparalleled dedication to the advancement of Baltimore's business community.

"Charlie has built a strong foundation for the Chamber to succeed for years to come," said Yvette Clark, Chair of the Board of Directors, Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce. "His dedication and hard work over the past 8 years has helped the Chamber build a depth of resources and develop strong connections throughout the region and most importantly, the City of Baltimore. We are forever grateful for his lasting contributions."

The proceeds of the event will be used to support the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce's Annual Scholarship Award.

Event & Ticket Information:

Date: Tuesday, March 21st

Time: 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Location: Fogo De Chao 200 E. Pratt Street

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2kFAXnC

ABOUT BALTIMORE CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce's mission is to promote business interaction among its members, provide information and resources for its members and to advocate the adoption of a pro-business agenda by the City of Baltimore and the region on behalf of its members. Information on membership can be found on the Chamber's website, www.baltimorecitychamber.org

