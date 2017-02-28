MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Tiger Reef, Inc. (OTCQB: TGRR), a diversified producer of ultra premium rums under the Tiger Reef® brand and a developer of casual dining restaurant properties in the Caribbean, announces that it has developed a new upscale casual dining restaurant concept that it has branded as Mermaid Reef Ocean Grill & Bar (Mermaid Reef).

The Mermaid Reef concept is an intimate restaurant of between 60 to 80 seats, with both indoor and outdoor seating, featuring a variety of proteins, both from the ocean and the land, seasonal crispy vegetables, and an array of rich, delectable sauces to please even the most discriminating palette. Each restaurant will be built on-site at an existing major Caribbean resort chain and, even though it will be operated as a resort amenity, each restaurant will also be actively marketed to non-resort guests and local residents.

Tiger Reef is currently in advanced negotiations to construct the initial Mermaid Reef in a major Caribbean resort located on the island of St. Maarten, Dutch West Indies. This particular resort operator has several additional resort properties located throughout the Caribbean where the Mermaid Reef concept could be expanded to in the future. Tiger Reef anticipates completing negotiations and executing a definitive lease agreement within the next 60 days at which time it will disclose the name and exact location of the resort property.

Upon successfully demonstrating proof of concept with this initial St. Maarten location, Tiger Reef intends to open one new Mermaid Reef restaurant on-site at a major Caribbean resort property each year moving forward.

About Tiger Reef

Tiger Reef, Inc. is a diversified producer of ultra premium rums under the Tiger Reef® brand and a developer of casual dining restaurant properties in the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.tigerreefinc.com.

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual result and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Tiger Reef, Inc. ("Tiger Reef") assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to Tiger Reef's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report filed on Form 10-K.

Tiger Reef, Inc.

Investor Relations



949.264.1475

ir@tigerreefinc.com



