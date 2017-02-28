SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced the publication of an article examining InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (OTCQB: IMLFF) (CSE: IN) innovative bioinformatics platform, its recent licensing deal, and how the platform fits with the rest of the company's initiatives.

InMed Pharmaceuticals' proprietary in-silico Bioinformatics Database Assessment Tool leverages extensive databases and proprietary algorithms to rapidly identify cannabinoid combinations that are likely to have an effect on specific diseases. By doing so, the platform helps drug development companies shorten the drug discovery period, reduce the costs, and increases the likelihood of success from the onset of drug development.

The platform has three core components:

1. Comprehensive algorithms to integrate data from numerous bioinformatic databases.

2. A database on the structure of currently approved pharmaceutical products.

3. An extensive database of over 90 individual cannabinoid drugs found in cannabis.

InMed's data included in its bioinformatics assessment tool are derived from both public and proprietary sources and include protein-protein interactions, gene regulation, epigenetic modification, cell signal networks, and metabolomics. Using proprietary algorithms the platform establishes gene and protein-protein interaction networks to identify multi-target based approaches for specific diseases.

In addition to leveraging the platform for its own drug pipeline, the company signed a term sheet for its first potential licensing deal with Revive Therapeutics Ltd., which is developing cannabinoid-based therapeutics for kidney diseases.

