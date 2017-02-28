Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories 2015-2022: Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy, Mass Spectrometry & Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Molecular Spectroscopy (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Raman Spectrometers, NMR-EPR Spectrometers, Near Infrared (NIR) Spectrometers, IR Spectrometers, Color Measurement, & Other Molecular Spectrometers)
- Atomic Spectroscopy (Ark/Spark Spectrometers, Plasma Spectrometers, Atomic Absorption Spectrometers, XRD/XRF Spectrometers, & Other Atomic Spectrometers)
- Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS, GC-MS, MALDI-TOF, & Other Mass Spectrometers)
- Accessories.
The report profiles 117 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AB Sciex LLC (US)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Bruker Corporation (US)
- Digilab, Inc. (US)
- Extrel CMS LLC (US)
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)
- JEOL Ltd. (Japan)
- Metrohm AG (Switzerland)
- Ocean Optics, Inc. (US)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
- Rigaku Corporation (Japan)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Spectris plc (UK)
- Stellar Net, Inc. (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
- Waters Corporation (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
A Prelude
Overview
Current and Future Analysis
Sustained Growth for Aftermarket Products and Services
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Government Funding and Research Activities Propel Molecular Spectroscopy Market
Growing Preference for Handheld Instruments
Infrared Spectroscopy - A Peek into Technology and Application Trends
Raman Spectroscopy - A Review of Advanced Technologies and Applications
Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS)
Surface-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS)
Spatially Offset Raman Spectroscopy (SORS)
Magnetic Photoacoustoic Raman (MPR)
Raman Spectroscopy Emerges as Attractive Analytical Tool for Pharmaceutical Industry
Fluorescence Spectroscopy - A Gold Standard Technology
Atomic Spectroscopy - An Overview
Mass Spectrometry: Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth
Review of Select MS Technologies
The Way Ahead for FT-MS and Magnetic Sector MS Technologies
Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market
Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers
High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth
Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized Medicine
Leading End Users of Mass Spectrometry Devices
A Peek into Regulatory and Competitive Landscape in MS
Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometry Technology Losses Sheen
Reduced Government Spending on Laboratory Testing
Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major Challenge
Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass Spectrometers
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global Spectroscopy Market
Growing Significance of Miniaturization in Spectroscopy
Shift of Analytical Instruments Industry to Mass Customization
Improved Mobility Broadens the Role of Spectroscopy
Improved Analyzer Reliability and Performance
Hyphenated Technologies Exhibit Growth
Spectroscopy Makes Inroads into Novel Applications
Applications Extend to Defense and Civilian Areas
Atomic and Molecular Spectrometers Benefit from Technological Improvements
Demand for Used Spectroscopy Instruments to Grow Robustly in Future
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Competition in the Spectrometry Market: An Insight
Molecular Spectroscopy: A Highly Fragmented Market
List of Leading Players in the Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market by Product Type
Atomic Spectroscopy Market
List of Leading Players in the Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market
Mass Spectrometry Market
List of Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Spectroscopy
Spectrophotometer
Fluorometer
Different Types of Spectrophotometry Analysis
Infrared Spectrophotometry
Near-Infrared Spectrophotometry
Visible Spectrophotometry
Ion Mobility Spectrometry
Color Spectrophotometry
Near-Ultraviolet Spectrophotometry
Spectrometry
Spectrometers: A Broad Spectrum of Devices
A. Molecular Spectroscopy - The Study of Absorption of Light by Molecules
Ultraviolet/Visible (UV/VIS) Spectroscopy
Raman Spectroscopy
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometers
Near Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy
Applications of Near-IR Techniques
Process Analysis Applications of the NIR Spectroscopy
Infrared Spectroscopy
Fourier-Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy
B. Atomic Spectroscopy
Arc/Spark Spectrometry
ICP and ICP-MS
Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
Atomic Absorption Analysis
Instrumentation
Atomizers
Double Beam Systems
Applications
Trends and Future Developments
X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometers (XRF)
C. Mass Spectrometry (MS)
Mass Spectrometer
Types of Mass Spectrometers and their Applications
Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)
Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)
MALDI-TOF
Fluorescence Spectroscopy - An Overview
Biomedical Applications of Fluorescence Spectroscopy
Fluorescence Quenching
Fluorescence Polarization
Resonance Energy Transfer
Filter Fluorimeters
Spectrofluorimeters
Monochromators
Fluorescence-Lifetime Measurements
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Shimadzu Launches LCMS-8045 Mass Spectrometer in Europe
JUKI Group Commercializes AY555 Spectrophotometer
Avantes Launches AvaSpec-Hero Sensline Spectrometer
Agilent Launches New 4210 Microwave Plasma-Atomic Emission Spectrometer
Princeton Launches FERGIE Spectroscopy System
Konica Minolta Introduces Automobile Specific Spectrophotometers, CM-25cG and CM-M6
Shimadzu Launches New GC-MS/MS System, GCMS-TQ8050
Datacolor Introduces Datacolor 20D for Paint Retailers
StellarNet Launches Portable Research Grade Raman Spectroscopy System
Jenway® Launches New Visible Scanning Spectrophotometer, 7200
IRsweep to Launch IRspectrometer
Shimadzu Introduces Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer, AA-6880F
Bruker Launches timsTOF System
Thermo Fisher Launches New Spectrometry Devices
Techkon Launches Continuous Scanning Spectrophotometer, SpectroEdge ES7500
Sciex Introduces SCIEX QTRAP® 6500+ LC-MS/MS System
StellarNet Launches RED-Wave-NIRX-SR Spectrometer
Thermo Scientific Launches NanoDrop One Spectrophotometers
Thermo Scientific Launches GENESYS 30 Visible-Range Spectrophotometer
Thermo Scientific Launches New DXR2 Line of Raman Microscopes
Bruker Launches Total Reflection X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer, S4 TStar
Agilent Launches 5110 ICP-OES
Magritek Introduces 60 MHz Benchtop NMR Spectrometers, Spinsolve 60
Thermo Scientific Launches New FT-NIR Spectrometer, Nicolet iS5N
Rigaku Launches New Benchtop Variable Spot EDXRF Spectrometer, Rigaku NEX DE
Advion Introduces TIDES EXPRESS
Merck Introduces Spectroquant® Prove Spectrophotometers
Shimadzu Introduces Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer, ICPMS-2030
AQULABO Group Introduces Uviline 9300 and Uviline 9600
Rigaku Launches Rigaku ZSX Primus IV
StellarNet BLUE-Wave Compact Spectrometers Line
SPECTRO Introduces New Line of SPECTRO XEPOS Spectrometers
Thermo Fisher Introduces Thermo Scientific 253 Ultra HR-IRMS
StellarNet Launches BLACK-Comet-HR
Specac Introduces Pearl Liquid Analysis Accessory
Agilent Introduces Agilent 5977B HES GC/MSD System in China
Datacolor Introduces New Line of Color Measurement Spectrophotometers
Bruker Introduces HH-LIBS Device, EOS 500
Bruker Launches 10 kHz rapifleX MALDI-TOF/TOF Mass Spectrometer
Konica Minolta Introduces Auto-Scanning Spectrophotometer, FD-9
Rigaku Introduces Rigaku NANOHUNTER II TXRF Spectrometer
SPECTRO Introduces New SPECTROLAB Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectrometers
SPECTRO Introduces SPECTROSCOUT X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer
Bruker Introduces S2 PUMA
Shimadzu Introduces Shimadzu LCMS-8060 Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer
Thermo Scientific Launches Orbitrap Fusion Lumos Tribrid Mass Spectrometer
Agilent Introduces Agilent 6470 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS
Waters Introduces Vion IMS QTof Mass Spectrometer
DeNovix Introduces DS-11 FX+ Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer
Agilent Launches Agilent 6545 Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry System
Implen Introduces Fourth Generation NanoPhotometer® Spectrophotometers
Shimadzu Corporation Compact Monochromator System Package, SPG-120-REV
JEOL Develops JPS-9030, X-ray Photoelectron Spectrometer
Datacolor Introduces CHECK 3 Portable Spectrophotometer
SPECTRO Launches SPECTRO xSort Handheld EDXRF Spectrometers
Bruker Handheld Raman Spectrometer, BRAVO
Shimadzu Launches RF-6000 Spectrofluorophotometer
X-Rite Introduces X-Rite Ci7800 and X-Rite Ci7600
SPECTRO Introduces SPECTRO xSORT Line of Handheld EDXRF Spectrometers
Analytik Jena Introduces New ICP-MS Products, PlasmaQuant® MS and PlasmaQuant® MS Elite
Ocean Optics Introduces New Miniature Spectrometer, Flame
Shimadzu Launches UV1280 UVVIS Spectrophotometer in the US
SPECTRO Introduces SPECTRO ARCOS High-Resolution Spectrometer
JEOL Launches JMS-T200GC High-end GC-TOFMS
Thermo Scientific Launches Orbitrap Based Q Exactive Focus LC
MS/MS Mass Spectrometer
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Bruker Acquires Active Spectrum Inc.
Wasatch Photonics Acquires Process Raman Spectroscopy Technology from Mustard Tree Instruments
Shimadzu Institutes Shimadzu China Mass Spectrometry Center
INSION Enters into Distribution Agreement with Digilab
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 117 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 138)
- The United States (75)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (40)
- France (3)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (18)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (1)
