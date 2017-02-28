Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories 2015-2022: Molecular Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy, Mass Spectrometry & Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



Molecular Spectroscopy (UV-Vis Spectrophotometers, Raman Spectrometers, NMR-EPR Spectrometers, Near Infrared (NIR) Spectrometers, IR Spectrometers, Color Measurement, & Other Molecular Spectrometers)

Atomic Spectroscopy (Ark/Spark Spectrometers, Plasma Spectrometers, Atomic Absorption Spectrometers, XRD/XRF Spectrometers, & Other Atomic Spectrometers)

Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS, GC-MS, MALDI-TOF, & Other Mass Spectrometers)

Accessories.

Key Topics Covered:

1. OUTLOOK

A Prelude

Overview

Current and Future Analysis

Sustained Growth for Aftermarket Products and Services

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Government Funding and Research Activities Propel Molecular Spectroscopy Market

Growing Preference for Handheld Instruments

Infrared Spectroscopy - A Peek into Technology and Application Trends

Raman Spectroscopy - A Review of Advanced Technologies and Applications

Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS)

Surface-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS)

Spatially Offset Raman Spectroscopy (SORS)

Magnetic Photoacoustoic Raman (MPR)

Raman Spectroscopy Emerges as Attractive Analytical Tool for Pharmaceutical Industry

Fluorescence Spectroscopy - A Gold Standard Technology

Atomic Spectroscopy - An Overview

Mass Spectrometry: Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth

Review of Select MS Technologies

The Way Ahead for FT-MS and Magnetic Sector MS Technologies

Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market

Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers

High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth

Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized Medicine

Leading End Users of Mass Spectrometry Devices

A Peek into Regulatory and Competitive Landscape in MS

Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometry Technology Losses Sheen

Reduced Government Spending on Laboratory Testing

Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major Challenge

Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass Spectrometers

3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global Spectroscopy Market

Growing Significance of Miniaturization in Spectroscopy

Shift of Analytical Instruments Industry to Mass Customization

Improved Mobility Broadens the Role of Spectroscopy

Improved Analyzer Reliability and Performance

Hyphenated Technologies Exhibit Growth

Spectroscopy Makes Inroads into Novel Applications

Applications Extend to Defense and Civilian Areas

Atomic and Molecular Spectrometers Benefit from Technological Improvements

Demand for Used Spectroscopy Instruments to Grow Robustly in Future

4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Competition in the Spectrometry Market: An Insight

Molecular Spectroscopy: A Highly Fragmented Market

List of Leading Players in the Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market by Product Type

Atomic Spectroscopy Market

List of Leading Players in the Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market

Mass Spectrometry Market

List of Leading Players in the Global Mass Spectrometry Market

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Spectroscopy

Spectrophotometer

Fluorometer

Different Types of Spectrophotometry Analysis

Infrared Spectrophotometry

Near-Infrared Spectrophotometry

Visible Spectrophotometry

Ion Mobility Spectrometry

Color Spectrophotometry

Near-Ultraviolet Spectrophotometry

Spectrometry

Spectrometers: A Broad Spectrum of Devices

A. Molecular Spectroscopy - The Study of Absorption of Light by Molecules

Ultraviolet/Visible (UV/VIS) Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometers

Near Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy

Applications of Near-IR Techniques

Process Analysis Applications of the NIR Spectroscopy

Infrared Spectroscopy

Fourier-Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy

B. Atomic Spectroscopy

Arc/Spark Spectrometry

ICP and ICP-MS

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

Atomic Absorption Analysis

Instrumentation

Atomizers

Double Beam Systems

Applications

Trends and Future Developments

X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometers (XRF)

C. Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Mass Spectrometer

Types of Mass Spectrometers and their Applications

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

MALDI-TOF

Fluorescence Spectroscopy - An Overview

Biomedical Applications of Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Fluorescence Quenching

Fluorescence Polarization

Resonance Energy Transfer

Filter Fluorimeters

Spectrofluorimeters

Monochromators

Fluorescence-Lifetime Measurements

6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Shimadzu Launches LCMS-8045 Mass Spectrometer in Europe

JUKI Group Commercializes AY555 Spectrophotometer

Avantes Launches AvaSpec-Hero Sensline Spectrometer

Agilent Launches New 4210 Microwave Plasma-Atomic Emission Spectrometer

Princeton Launches FERGIE Spectroscopy System

Konica Minolta Introduces Automobile Specific Spectrophotometers, CM-25cG and CM-M6

Shimadzu Launches New GC-MS/MS System, GCMS-TQ8050

Datacolor Introduces Datacolor 20D for Paint Retailers

StellarNet Launches Portable Research Grade Raman Spectroscopy System

Jenway® Launches New Visible Scanning Spectrophotometer, 7200

IRsweep to Launch IRspectrometer

Shimadzu Introduces Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer, AA-6880F

Bruker Launches timsTOF System

Thermo Fisher Launches New Spectrometry Devices

Techkon Launches Continuous Scanning Spectrophotometer, SpectroEdge ES7500

Sciex Introduces SCIEX QTRAP® 6500+ LC-MS/MS System

StellarNet Launches RED-Wave-NIRX-SR Spectrometer

Thermo Scientific Launches NanoDrop One Spectrophotometers

Thermo Scientific Launches GENESYS 30 Visible-Range Spectrophotometer

Thermo Scientific Launches New DXR2 Line of Raman Microscopes

Bruker Launches Total Reflection X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer, S4 TStar

Agilent Launches 5110 ICP-OES

Magritek Introduces 60 MHz Benchtop NMR Spectrometers, Spinsolve 60

Thermo Scientific Launches New FT-NIR Spectrometer, Nicolet iS5N

Rigaku Launches New Benchtop Variable Spot EDXRF Spectrometer, Rigaku NEX DE

Advion Introduces TIDES EXPRESS

Merck Introduces Spectroquant® Prove Spectrophotometers

Shimadzu Introduces Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer, ICPMS-2030

AQULABO Group Introduces Uviline 9300 and Uviline 9600

Rigaku Launches Rigaku ZSX Primus IV

StellarNet BLUE-Wave Compact Spectrometers Line

SPECTRO Introduces New Line of SPECTRO XEPOS Spectrometers

Thermo Fisher Introduces Thermo Scientific 253 Ultra HR-IRMS

StellarNet Launches BLACK-Comet-HR

Specac Introduces Pearl Liquid Analysis Accessory

Agilent Introduces Agilent 5977B HES GC/MSD System in China

Datacolor Introduces New Line of Color Measurement Spectrophotometers

Bruker Introduces HH-LIBS Device, EOS 500

Bruker Launches 10 kHz rapifleX MALDI-TOF/TOF Mass Spectrometer

Konica Minolta Introduces Auto-Scanning Spectrophotometer, FD-9

Rigaku Introduces Rigaku NANOHUNTER II TXRF Spectrometer

SPECTRO Introduces New SPECTROLAB Arc/Spark Optical Emission Spectrometers

SPECTRO Introduces SPECTROSCOUT X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer

Bruker Introduces S2 PUMA

Shimadzu Introduces Shimadzu LCMS-8060 Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer

Thermo Scientific Launches Orbitrap Fusion Lumos Tribrid Mass Spectrometer

Agilent Introduces Agilent 6470 Triple Quadrupole LC/MS

Waters Introduces Vion IMS QTof Mass Spectrometer

DeNovix Introduces DS-11 FX+ Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer

Agilent Launches Agilent 6545 Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry System

Implen Introduces Fourth Generation NanoPhotometer® Spectrophotometers

Shimadzu Corporation Compact Monochromator System Package, SPG-120-REV

JEOL Develops JPS-9030, X-ray Photoelectron Spectrometer

Datacolor Introduces CHECK 3 Portable Spectrophotometer

SPECTRO Launches SPECTRO xSort Handheld EDXRF Spectrometers

Bruker Handheld Raman Spectrometer, BRAVO

Shimadzu Launches RF-6000 Spectrofluorophotometer

X-Rite Introduces X-Rite Ci7800 and X-Rite Ci7600

SPECTRO Introduces SPECTRO xSORT Line of Handheld EDXRF Spectrometers

Analytik Jena Introduces New ICP-MS Products, PlasmaQuant® MS and PlasmaQuant® MS Elite

Ocean Optics Introduces New Miniature Spectrometer, Flame

Shimadzu Launches UV1280 UVVIS Spectrophotometer in the US

SPECTRO Introduces SPECTRO ARCOS High-Resolution Spectrometer

JEOL Launches JMS-T200GC High-end GC-TOFMS

Thermo Scientific Launches Orbitrap Based Q Exactive Focus LC

MS/MS Mass Spectrometer

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Bruker Acquires Active Spectrum Inc.

Wasatch Photonics Acquires Process Raman Spectroscopy Technology from Mustard Tree Instruments

Shimadzu Institutes Shimadzu China Mass Spectrometry Center

INSION Enters into Distribution Agreement with Digilab

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

