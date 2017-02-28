Cannabis CBD Infused Products Grow in Popularity Along With Newest Medicinal Applications and Uses

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The accelerating consumer acceptance and expanding legalization of legal marijuana as well as cannabis infused products and its medicinal applications has resulted in many new opportunities for cannabis based companies and operators. Consumers can now obtain the benefits of legal marijuana without have to smoke the substance as popularity grows for CBD infused products from skin care to medicinal therapies to infused consumer goods and water products. Cannabis, medicinal marijuana, CBD infused product companies include: Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA), OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTC: OWCP), Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and GrowBlox Sciences, Inc. (OTC: GBLX).

Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM) today announced that the two Companies will partner to introduce a second EVERx Bottled Water product at the upcoming Annual Arnold Sports Festival (formerly the 'Arnold Classic' named for Arnold Schwarzenegger) in Columbus, Ohio this week, starting March 2nd, 2017. PURA previously announced the launch of its EVERx CBD Infused Bottled Water to take place at the Arnold. Today, the two companies are announcing that PURA will private label ALKM's patented Alkaline Water under the EVERx brand name. Both EVERx CBD Infused Bottled Water and EVERx Alkaline Bottled Water will be launched at the Arnold. Title contender, number three ranked UFC MMA women's bantamweight fighter, Julianna Peña will be the EVERx Brand Spokesperson at the Arnold for both EVERx CBD Infused Bottled Water and EVERx Alkaline Water. Read this and more news for PURA at: http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/pura.html

To learn more about the EVERx Brand Product Launch at the Arnold Sports Festival, follow this link EVERx BRAND LAUNCH AT THE ARNOLD SPORTS FESTIVAL

ALKM's patented technology alters the structure of water, producing a combination of characteristics that are unprecedented in the beverage industry. The ALKM technology breaks down the hydrogen bonds, reducing water's cluster size, providing a more efficient delivery system for the CBD in the EVERx CBD Infused Bottled Water, and the ALKM technology includes an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes so that the EVERx Alkaline Bottled water can deliver most effective hydration available in the alkaline water market.

In other cannabis developments of note:

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP), an Israeli-based developer of cannabinoid-based therapies targeting a variety of different medical conditions and disorders, yesterday announced it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct safety testing on its proprietary topical creme compound for the treatment of psoriasis and related skin conditions. The approval follows the Company's February 1, 2017 8K filing announcing an extension to the size and scope of its efficacy study on the same compound, which began in November 2106.

Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, announced late last week updates on the proposed self-medicating DPI Inhalation Device for Asthma/COPD and our Cannabinoid infused pain patch. The Company is working on the final packaging for the Cannabinoid-based Pain Patches and will roll out to partner dispensaries in the Los Angeles area very soon, joining the existing Cannabis Science product line.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, subsidiary, HempMeds® Brasil announced last week that the Brazilian government has authorized a doctor's prescription for the Company's hemp cannabidiol (CBD) oil product Real Scientific Hemp Oil' (RSHO') to treat patients in the country suffering from Multiple Sclerosis. This marks the first time that Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency ANVISA has granted the filling of a prescription for RSHO' to specifically help patients combat the effects of Multiple Sclerosis. Per the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF), more than 2.5million people worldwide are affected by MS, a progressive disease of the central nervous system, for which there is currently no cure. In Brazil, MS prevalence is estimated to range from 1.36-20 per 100,000 inhabitants.

GrowBlox Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) announced earlier this month, filing the second in a series of patent applications for life science inventions by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Growblox Life Sciences, LLC. Inflammatory disorders represent a serious health and economic burden in the US with over $200 billion spent annually. GB Sciences' novel cannabis-based therapies could significantly help both patients and society. According to the CDC, arthritis affects 22.7% (52.5 million) of adults in the US (2010-2012), and the prevalence is projected to increase to an estimated 26% (78 million of the projected total adult population) by 2040.

