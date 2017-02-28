ALTEN Calsoft Labs Celebrates 25 Years of Product Engineering Excellence

BANGALORE and SANTA CLARA, California, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ALTEN Calsoft Labs is celebrating 25 years of product engineering excellence by executing numerous in-trend strategies for the proliferation of its product engineering services portfolio. Since its inception in 1992, ALTEN Calsoft Labs has been delivering Product Engineering Services, starting with Product Ideation, Innovation, Testing, Reengineering and a range of Maintenance, Support and Consulting services to its customers to help reduce time to market and better customer experience.

The company has also worked with top-notch brands to evolve its offering beyond product engineering, to embrace a wider range of services for enterprises.

A pioneer in product engineering, ALTEN Calsoft Labs has worked with over 300 customers across all major verticals such as healthcare, retail, travel, education, hi-tech and networking & telecom. The company has a track record of building long-term, win-win partnerships with global customers. Following are some of key milestone projects and engagements:

- 18 years of long association in developing and supporting all the modules of HIS product of a major healthcare player in USA

- 15 years in product development, testing and sustaining of Application Delivery Controller for a leading load balancing and cybersecurity services company in Israel

- 10 years of engaging relationship in delivering diverse product engineering services for a leading provider of workforce management cloud solutions in the USA

- 10 years of experience in building easy-to-use applications that help healthcare providers accept online payments from patient's multiple accounts for a leading healthcare payments company in USA

- 5 years of enriching experience and providing value through product development, testing and mobile enablement for a leading online university in USA

Currently, ALTEN Calsoft Labs is working with the leading R&D organizations to develop their products leveraging technologies like Network Virtualization, Software Defined Everything, IoT, Big Data, Mobility, Devops and Cloud.

"We have evoked the technology ecosystem. The last two decades have been satisfying, but for us, it is just a beginning. It marks the beginning of the next phase of growth for ALTEN Calsoft Labs," annotates Ramandeep Singh, CEO, ALTEN Calsoft Labs.

Some of the other feathers that have been added to ALTEN Calsoft Labs in the last 25 years include:

- Received 'Outstanding Contribution Award' by a Japanese system integration company

- Working with 12 of the Top 100 ISVs as 'Preferred Product Engineering Services Partner'

- Selected among 'Top 100 Software Services Provider' by Global Services Media

The contribution in the field of product engineering services done by ALTEN Calsoft Labs has been noted in various research reports by advisory firms like Gartner, Forrester and HfS.

