INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Scale Computing, the market leader in hyperconverged solutions for midsized companies, today announced its Scale Partner Community (SPC), a newly reimagined channel program. The new strategic program will allow Scale to work closely with partners both in North America and EMEA to expand its reach of hyperconvergence.

Scale Computing has a 100% channel-focused model and has revamped its channel partner program, making it more simple and profitable. Through this development, Scale is better positioned to offer partners the products, programs and services they require to address their customers' infrastructure needs, while simultaneously growing their businesses. Scale Computing focuses on reducing costs, simplifying deployment and data center management, consequently helping both partners and customers save time and money. As part of the program Scale will be offering three tiers: Silver, Gold and Platinum

"When choosing a vendor to promote with our clients, it's important to our Link team that the manufacturer's approach is to truly partner with us. Scale has always actively partnered with us to ensure that we are well-positioned to deliver hyperconvergence to our customers at every stage of the sales process," said Tim Morder, SVP Sales & Marketing of Link Computer Corporation. "The new SPC program will provide a tremendous advantage in our marketing efforts, with better value, pricing, and benefits. Now, as a part of the SPC, we look forward to accelerating our growth together with Scale's HC3 virtualization platform."

The hyperconverged infrastructure market is a multi-billion-dollar market that is expected to grow at a faster rate than any other IT business over the next five years. With Scale's HC3 hyperconverged platform, partners can pursue many business opportunities; thereby, helping customers to consolidate their complex IT infrastructure needs with one easy to use platform.

Scale Computing's HC3 platform brings storage, servers, virtualization and management together in a single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, HC3 products lower out-of-pocket costs while radically simplifying the infrastructure needed to keep applications running. This can save both partners and customers money. HC3 products make the deployment and management of a highly available and scalable infrastructure as easy to manage as a single server.

After successfully targeting the midsized market, Scale Computing has expanded opportunities to encompass all customers from the SMB to the distributed enterprises. This expansion dramatically increases the breadth of sales opportunities for Scale's channel partners. In addition to having access to Scale Computing's award-winning and game-changing technology, SPC members enjoy competitive margins, real sales opportunities rather than just leads, marketing support and the tools to successfully promote Scale Computing's HC3 Virtualization Platform to customers.

"Our channel partners have always been the lifeblood of Scale Computing as we rely solely on them to get our HC3 solutions to the marketplace and into customer locations," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "As we expand our offerings to encompass new opportunities and territories, we decided to reimagine how we work with our partner community to help them achieve the best possible sales success. Our new SPC offers many of the same great benefits that we've always provided our partners but streamlines the process and ensures that those doing the heaviest lifting get the greatest rewards. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with hundreds of channel partners worldwide to address the infrastructure requirements of their customers."

Scale Computing offers various options for referral partners, reseller partners, managed service providers, distribution partners and technology ISV partners. For more information about the unique set of benefits and requirements for each or to become a member of the SPC today, interested parties can visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/partners/channel-partners/

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing integrates storage, servers and virtualization software into an all-in-one appliance-based system that is scalable, self-healing, and as easy to manage as a single server. Using industry standard components, the HC3 appliances install in under an hour, and can be expanded and upgraded with no downtime. High availability insulates the user from any disk or server failure and a unified management capability driven by the patented HyperCore Software', efficiently integrates all functionality. The result is a data center solution that reduces operational complexity, allows a faster response to business issues, and dramatically reduces costs.

