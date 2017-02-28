WALTHAM, Mass., 2017-02-28 14:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will present at the Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference on March 7 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be web cast and accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.



About Minerva Neurosciences:



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in clinical development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and adjunctive treatment of MDD, respectively; MIN-117, in clinical development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "NERV." For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.



