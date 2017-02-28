ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, will be demonstrating its new DirectAC LED Engines at the Strategies in Light conference being held here this week. The new AC direct drive unit removes the need for a driver, resulting in a cost-efficient, reliable lighting solution that is ideal for wall sconces and ceiling luminaires.

Eliminating the need for a separate LED driver gives the DirectAC LED Engines an extremely low profile that simplifies installation. The units come in a full range of wattages, from 10W to 34W, making them ideal substitutes for fluorescent luminaires. They also feature extremely low flicker to achieve CEC Title 24 requirements, and offer smooth TRIAC/ELV dimming down to 10 percent.

"We are seeing increasing demand for versatile LED luminaires that can serve as fluorescent alternatives and retrofits," said Edwin Reyes, Product Director, LED Light Sources at Fulham. "Our new DirectAC LED Engines are designed as high-performance, low-energy units that are easy to install and offer a longer lifespan than fluorescents with a fraction of the power consumption. They are an ideal solid-state lighting alternative to fluorescent lighting."

In addition, the DirectAC LED Engines are available in a variety of color temperatures with a CRI up to 90. The units feature a high voltage barrier lens that meets the UL 5VA flame-rating, which allow them to be used with plastic diffusers in open or fully enclosed luminaires. In addition, they can be installed in both dry and damp locations.

The DirectAC units are available in three configurations: the engine only, the engine with lens, and the engine with lens and mounting plate. All units are UL and select models are ENERGY STAR® Luminaire 2.0 listed so they qualify for most rebate programs.

The DirectAC LED Engines are available from Fulham locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.fulham.com.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit www.fulham.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3113918



Contact:

Andy Firchau

Marketing Manager

(323) 779-2980, ext. 1252

Email Contact



