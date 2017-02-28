ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- T5 Data Centers™ (www.t5datacenters.com), innovators in providing state-of-the-art, customizable and highly reliable computing support environments, today announced the addition of the newest tenant for its T5@Atlanta facility. The unnamed Fortune 100 company selected T5@Atlanta because it was one of the only data centers to meet their exacting requirements, and because of T5's enterprise expertise, operational excellence, and speed to operation. A deciding factor was that T5@Atlanta was one of the only data centers in the Southeast to receive the Uptime Institute's Management & Operations (M&O) Stamp of Approval, which evaluates data center staffing, organization, training practices, preventive maintenance, operating conditions, and planning and management.

The new tenant was seeking an enterprise data center facility in the Atlanta market that would be able to reliably support its business-critical applications. Last year, the company experienced a costly failure that affected customers and operations nationwide. To prevent recurrence of such a failure, the company decided to migrate to a data center provider that could support its mission-critical computing requirements. T5@Atlanta proved to be the only enterprise data center in the region with the capabilities, operational procedures, and personnel to meet their specifications.

The multi-megawatt deal includes a dedicated suite in the T5@Atlanta data center as well as dedicated infrastructure and a customized build-out. The new lease includes the option to extend the lease to include use of T5's Smart Hands and Remote Hands services, if needed.

"This latest deal validates the leadership role that T5 plays in the Atlanta market," said Pete Marin, President and CEO of T5 Data Centers. "In all of our facilities, we custom build infrastructure that meets the unique needs of discerning enterprise customers. Our T5@Atlanta data center already hosts mission-critical enterprise facilities for financial service companies, insurance companies, manufacturers, banks, and transportation companies. The one thing all our tenants have in common is the need for a world-class enterprise data center with qualified staff and reliable operations."

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide an "always on" computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, Chicago, New York and Colorado. All of T5's data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

