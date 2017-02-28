Global Lead Acid Battery Market to Reach $84 Billion by 2025 - Driven by Expansion of Automotive Industry in China, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Indonesia & Germany - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lead Acid Battery Market 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global lead acid battery market is expected to reach USD 84.46 billion by 2025.



Expansion of the automotive industry in China, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Indonesia, and Germany is anticipated to drive industry growth. Furthermore, increasing utilization of energy storage systems and UPS in industries including mining, oil & gas, nuclear power, electricity generation, gas turbine, construction, hospitality, banking, manufacturing, and off-grid renewable is anticipated to drive lead acid battery demand over the forecast period.

Electric bikes are expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6% from 2016 to 2025 owing to zero carbon emission and low-cost mobility. Increasing prices of gasoline and diesel fuels are expected to attract more consumers towards using these environment-friendly e-bikes. Furthermore, rising population and traffic congestion are expected to fuel the demand for e-bikes, which, in turn, is likely to boost industry growth over the upcoming years.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness remarkable growth in light of increasing need for energy storage systems. Rising demand for renewable energy along with favorable support from the government for the development of solar and wind energy is anticipated to drive the usage of energy storage systems. The above-mentioned factor is expected to influence product demand over the upcoming years positively, and the market is estimated to be worth USD 39.42 billion by 2025.



Companies Mentioned



EnerSys

Resin type Benchmarking

C&D Technologies, Inc.

Resin type Benchmarking

East Penn Manufacturing

Johnson Controls

Crown Battery

NorthStar

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Zibo Torch Energy Co.

CSB Battery Co.

B.B. Battery Co.

Chloride Batteries S E Asia Pte.



Nipress

Panasonic Corporation

Exide Technologies

ATLASBX Co.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Fengfan Co.



Narada Power Source Co.

Hoppecke Batteries, Inc.

Saft Groupe

Coslight Technology International Group Co.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Lead Acid Battery Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Lead Acid Battery Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Lead Acid Battery Market: Construction Method Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Lead Acid Battery Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Lead Acid Battery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kvf4lb/lead_acid_battery

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





