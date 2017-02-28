em-trak is pleased to announce the launch of the new B400 AIS Class B. The B400 AIS Class B is the perfect choice for small commercial boats or the serious off-shore sailor due to its high transmit power, increased transmit rate, functionality and ruggedized weather and water proof construction.

The B400 is the world's first AIS Class B which is internationally certified (USCG, FCC, EU) to the new 5W SOTDMA AIS Class B type standard as defined in IEC62287-2. As defined in the standard the B400 transmits at an increase power of 5W instead of the standard 2W, uses the SOTDMA transmit protocol instead of CSTDMA, and transmits significantly more frequently.

In addition to its enhanced AIS Class B performance, the B400 offers a range of powerful and innovative functionality and features within a single, ruggedized, IP67 certified water and weather proof unit.

Certified 5W SOTDMA AIS Class B

HF-AIS enhanced performance.

IP67 certified water proof, with integrated shock and vibration protection. The B400 is built to operate outside in all environments.

Ultra-power efficient

Integrated high performance GPS receiver

6" hi-resolution full colour display with day and night operating modes

Full C-Map charting (SD-Card)

Multiple display modes radar, simple chart, detailed chart, target lists and much more

Range of AIS target and chart management functionality CPA, filters and more

SAR/MOB alert and track mode

Race display mode

Integrated text messaging

Silent mode transmit switch off but continues to receive

NMEA2000 and NMEA0183 plug play connectivity to other display systems

Integrated long range WiFi connectivity

3 year global warranty

The B400 is engineered and manufactured to the very highest standards and is suitable for installation and operation in even the most hostile marine environment. The B400 can be significantly customised for specific applications, in particularly functionality related to Blueforce Navy and Coast Guard operations such as encryption.

With a retail price of $1,249.00 the B400 high powered AIS Class B is an exceptional high quality AIS Class B transceiver that offers superior performance, functionality and reliability that is ideal for serious off shore sailors, coast guards and commercial vessel operators.

em-trak products are available from quality dealers worldwide as well as directly at www.em-trak.com with worldwide next day shipping.

