Capterra Names Yellowfin Amongst World's 10 Most Popular Analytics Solutions

With more than 10,000 customers and two million users Yellowfin ranks as one of the world's 10 most popular Business Intelligence solutions, according to Capterra study.

MELBOURNE, Australia, BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Capterra names global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendor, Yellowfin, one of the top ten most popular BI solutions in a comparative review by the software advisory site.

The 2017 version of Capterra's Top Business Intelligence Software Products places Yellowfin ninth out of more than 400 BI products listed on its site, up from eleventh last year.

"Yellowfin continues to meet market demand for intuitive enterprise BI, delivering the accessible analytics business users demand and the governance capabilities IT require," said Yellowfin CMO, Chris Benham. "That's why Yellowfin is recognized by so many independent industry experts."

Capterra Senior Product Research Specialist, Rachel Wile, said that Yellowfin's substantial growth in customer numbers was primarily behind its strong 2017 Capterra rankings results.

"With 10,000 customers and two million users - double their user base from Summer 2016- Yellowfin was able to move into the coveted top 10," said Wile.

Capterra's BI Market Score is a non-revenue based representation of a company's market share, converted to a 100-point scale. The report considers a company's customer and user numbers (each is weighted at 40% of the final score) and social media presence (Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter followers as well as total number of Capterra reviews make up a combined 20% of the rest of the score).

Capterra is a free software comparison service, listing and comparing business solutions from over 400 software categories.

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Yellowfin is a leader in Mobile BI, Collaborative BI and Embedded BI, as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization.

Over 10,000 organizations, and more than 2 million end-users across 70 different countries, use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com

