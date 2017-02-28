Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2017) - Golden Share (TSXV: GSH) is pleased to announce the successful trial production of the Licensed Vanadium Electrolyte (VE) which was developed by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory ("PNNL") of the United States Department of Energy. This VE product has advantages over previous generations, including a wider temperature-operating range and higher energy density. (Please refer the Press Release dated October 18, 2016 for details.)

The trial production of this VE product represents a milestone in the development of Golden Share's strategic partnership with Northwest Mining & Exploration Group Co., Ltd. for Nonferrous Metals ("NWME"). NWME owns and operates the largest primary vanadium mine in China since initial production in 2011. (Please refer the Press Release dated May 24, 2016 for details.)

"While announcing that the Licensed Vanadium Electrolyte is ready for commercial applications, we are excited for this recent development which is a major step closer to Golden Share's goal to become a preferred supplier of vanadium electrolyte. We are very proud of the scientists, technicians and all associates at NWME and appreciate their hard and efficient work." Nick Zeng, the President and CEO stated, "We would like to work with all Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) manufacturers together to make VRFB to be the preferred solution for utility scale energy storage."

A reliable and cost effective long hours energy storage solution is poised to play a pivotal role in the future developments of renewable energy industry. Golden Share believes VRFB is a better solution among the available energy storage technologies on the market. Golden Share will now proceed to select VRFB manufacturers as future partners to test the Licensed VE as part of pilot projects potentially developed by Golden Share.

About PNNL

Interdisciplinary teams at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) address many of America's most pressing issues in energy, the environment and national security through advances in basic and applied science. PNNL employs 4,400 staff, has an annual budget of nearly $1 billion, and has been managed for the U.S. Department of Energy by Ohio-based Battelle since the laboratory's inception in 1965.

About Northwest Mining & Exploration Group (NWME)

Northwest Mining & Exploration Group Co., Ltd. For Nonferrous Metals (NWME) is a large Chinese State-owned Enterprise. NWME has invested more than 20 mines involving gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium, molybdenum and etc. through exploration and development in China and overseas.

The Qianjiaping Vanadium Mine (Qianjiaping) of NWME is located in Shaanxi Province, China. Qianjiaping was put into production in 2011, is an environmental friendly vanadium mine with complete production, management and safety systems.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Mining Corporation is a Canadian junior mining company focusing on exploration in Ontario, the politically stable jurisdiction with a history of rich mineral endowment.

