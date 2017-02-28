sprite-preloader
28.02.2017 | 14:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Q4 2016 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline Ltd.'s fourth quarter 2016 results.
 
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
February 27, 2017
 
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Presentation Q4 2016 (http://hugin.info/182/R/2082911/785041.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)