16,357 Euro		+0,027
+0,17 %
WKN: A2ARX0 ISIN: DK0060745370 Ticker-Symbol: 2N1 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
28.02.2017 | 14:52
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Nets A/S: Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting

Company announcement
No. 4/2017

 

  		Nets A/S
Lautrupbjerg 10
DK-2750 Ballerup

 

www.nets.eu
Company registration no. 37427497

 

28 February 2017

Nets A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Nets A/S will be held on

Wednesday, 22 March 2017, at 16:00 (CET),

at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2, 1577 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors, is attached. 

Additional information about the Annual General Meeting is available at https://investor.nets.eu/AGM2017 (https://investor.nets.eu/AGM2017)

For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:
Karsten Anker Petersen, Head of Group Communications, at +45 29 48 78 83 or kapet@nets.eu (mailto:kapet@nets.eu)

For investor enquiries:
Lars Oestmoe, Head of Investor Relations, at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)

Information on Nets
Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

Nets Annual General Meeting - Notice to convene (http://hugin.info/173023/R/2082915/785038.pdf)


