Company announcement

No. 4/2017







Nets A/S

Lautrupbjerg 10

DK-2750 Ballerup







www.nets.eu

Company registration no. 37427497







28 February 2017

Nets A/S - Notice to convene the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Nets A/S will be held on

Wednesday, 22 March 2017, at 16:00 (CET),

at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2, 1577 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors, is attached.

Additional information about the Annual General Meeting is available at https://investor.nets.eu/AGM2017 (https://investor.nets.eu/AGM2017)

For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Karsten Anker Petersen, Head of Group Communications, at +45 29 48 78 83 or kapet@nets.eu (mailto:kapet@nets.eu)

For investor enquiries:

Lars Oestmoe, Head of Investor Relations, at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)

Information on Nets

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

Nets Annual General Meeting - Notice to convene (http://hugin.info/173023/R/2082915/785038.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nets A/S via Globenewswire

