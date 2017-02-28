Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 28/02/2017 / 21:25 UTC+8 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WJWVPDSENW [1] Document title: Road King_Wong Chuk Hang Station_Eng 28/02/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80d30c40721efe263638234ddefc9523&application_id=548355&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2017 08:25 ET (13:25 GMT)