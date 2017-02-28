New Holland Agriculture and The Economist host Executive Roundtable on the future of agriculture

The Executive Roundtable chaired by Geoffrey Carr, science editor at The Economist, was held in Paris, France at the SIMA International Agribusiness show. It brought together institutional stakeholders, business leaders and scientists to discuss the new face of agriculture. Carlo Lambro, Brand President of New Holland Agriculture and a member of CNH Industrial's Group Executive Council delivered the opening remarks.

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), was proud to play an integral part in The Economist's Executive Roundtable on the future of agriculture. Held today at the SIMA International Agribusiness show in Paris, France, the roundtable brought together policymakers, business leaders and research and development scientists to discuss strategies, ideas and solutions to help turn the challenges facing agriculture into new opportunities and prepare for the future.

The agriculture sector faces an enormous challenge to feed the 9.7 billion people that the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization predicts will inhabit the planet by 2050. With so many mouths to feed, the pressure is on businesses to meet the demand, whilst honoring commitments and expectations to reduce their footprint on the environment. They are increasingly turning to data analytics, renewable resources, such as natural gas and biomethane, and advanced technologies to help fight food insecurity and further reduce environmental impact.

Chaired by Geoffrey Carr, science editor at The Economist, the roundtable tackled key questions including: Can big data and technology help increase its efficiency and production to feed the world in the decades ahead? What is the potential of current and upcoming renewable fuels to secure a clean, sustainable energy future? What are the challenges when trying to establish a sustainable and healthy form of agriculture?

Opening remarks were given by Carlo Lambro, Brand President of New Holland Agriculture and a member of CNH Industrial's Group Executive Council. In his address, Mr. Lambro highlighted that innovation is the key to preserving the environment while achieving increased efficiency and productivity and called for an integrated approach where Industry, Institutions and farmers collaborate together to address the challenge of producing more with less creating the backbone of a real circular economy . He gave concrete examples related to New Holland's in-field experience and testing, the advances the brand has made in machinery productivity and sustainability, New Holland's work in precision farming and also touched on its support in increasing sustainable farming in emerging markets.

The assembled panel included industry experts, academics and institutional stakeholders: Susanna Pfluger, General Director of the European Biogas Association (EBA); Marie Donnelly, Director for Renewables, Research and Innovation, Energy Efficiency at the European Commission's DG Energy; Bruce E. Dale, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science at Michigan State University; Tim Hamers, Technical Advisor at CEMA, the voice of the European Agricultural Machinery Industry; Giovanni Perrella, Senior Energy Advisor in the Italian Ministry of Economic Development's Energy Department; Aurelie Beaupel, Creator Agreen'Startup and API-AGRO Hackathon; Emmanuel Ladent, Group Head of the Agricultural Product Line, Michelin; Patricia Collins, Executive Vice-President EMDA; Marie-Cécile Damave Agronomist, Head of Innovation and Markets Saf Agr'iDées; Damien van Eeckhout, Head of International Business Development at Airinov.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

