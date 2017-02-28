CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- eWellness Healthcare Corporation -- (OTCQB: EWLL) -- a provider of the state of the art PHZIO Platform for the physical therapy and telehealth markets, announced today that it anticipates launching by April 1, 2017 a patient centric mobile App of its PHZIO platform for all Apple and Android devices.

The PHZIO app will dramatically increase the ability of Physical Therapy Practices to engage with and treat patients using the PHZIO Telehealth Platform, while patients will be given significantly greater flexibility for engaging with their Physical Therapist.

Any patient with a modern iOS or Android device (iPhone, iPad, Android phone or tablet) will be able to get a physical therapy treatment anywhere they are while being monitoring in real-time by a PT. This will vastly increase the population of treatable patients that can use the Phzio solution. It is currently estimated that there are approximately 190 million smartphone users within the US.

eWellness will initially rollout the solution within California, New York and Virginia, with plans to expand nationally over the next 3-6 months.

Further, eWellness will also seek to engage with the "At-Home" Physical Therapy treatment market. This market involves physical therapy practitioners treating patients in their home instead of a clinic. The "At-Home" market model when combined with Phzio offers patients and practitioners a means to receive and deliver PT services without having to leave work during normal business hours. Patients will be able to get physical therapy services at almost any hour of the day. A model that is not currently employed within traditional clinical settings.

Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO, said, "We are excited to introduce this new PHZIO App. This tool can revolutionize how physical therapy is delivered while tapping into the scale and reach of an Uber-style business model.

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO ("PHZIO") platform to any physical therapy ("PT") clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company's PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable by payers such as: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The PHZIO Solution: A New Physical Therapy Delivery System

SaaS technology platform solution for providers bundling rehabilitation services and employer wellness programs;

First real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy treatment platform for home use;

Ability for physical therapists to observe multiple patients simultaneously in real-time;

Solves what has been a structural problem and limitation in post-acute care practice growth; and

Allows PT practices to generate increased revenues due to higher adherence and compliance rates.

For more information on eWellness go to:

http://www.ewellnesshealth.com/

http://phzio.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) regarding us and our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the good faith judgment of our management and are based on facts and factors currently known to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of either the matters set forth or incorporated in this press release generally or certain economic and business factors, some of which may be unknown to and/or beyond the control of Visualant, Inc. Specifically, we are exposed to various risks related to our need for additional financing to support our technology development, the sale of a significant number of our shares of common stock could depress the price of our common stock, acquiring or investing in new businesses and ongoing operations, we may incur losses in the future and the market price of our common stock may be volatile. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of the press release.

For additional information on eWellness Healthcare Corporation and its PHZIO telemedicine products please contact Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO:

Contact:

Darwin Fogt

CEO

1-855-470-1700



