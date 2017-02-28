PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- WPS Office Software, a leading office productivity software suite for PC and mobile devices, announced today that the company has achieved significant milestones that signify accelerated growth and a rapidly expanding global user base. Additionally, the company recently received accolades from IDG's Techworld, earning the techies 2017 award for Best Mobile Tech for Consumers.

An internal report of WPS Office usage statistics reveals that:

More than 300 million office documents are created, opened and shared per day, globally

WPS Office's user base has grown by 5x since 2013 -- when the company accelerated its mobile offering worldwide -- with more than 700 million installs on Android today

The company has 100+ million monthly active users (MAUs) on its mobile platform, and 100+ million MAUs on its PC offering for a total of 200+ million MAUs

Users spend an average of six hours per day on a PC, and 20 minutes per day on a mobile device -- a 560% increase since 2013, when users spent three minutes a day on mobile

With support for more than 50 languages, WPS Office for mobile is used in over 200 countries





"We've seen tremendous growth in our user base around the world, not only with respect to the increasing number of installs, but also with the volume of content created and shared, and how often users are active on mobile devices compared with PCs," said Cole Armstrong, Senior Director of Marketing, WPS Office Software. "This is a testament to the market demand for high performing free office software, and a trend toward broader mobile usage. Users increasingly want their mobile devices to replicate the functionality and experience of using a PC. We're thrilled to have been recognized recently by Techworld as Best Mobile Tech for Consumers, and will continue to enhance our software across both mobile and PC platforms to address user requirements and anticipate continued steady growth for WPS Office as a result."

WPS Office is a complete software office suite that includes Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheets, and a built-in PDF reader, in an easy to use and familiar user interface. The suite offers complete compatibility with Microsoft Office Documents, as well as more than 230 fonts and hundreds of free templates. Integration with cloud providers such as Google Drive, Drop Box and Box gives users the ability to collaborate with others and support business operations.

Accolades

WPS Office was recently named the Best Mobile Tech for Consumers by the techies 2017, produced by IDG's Techworld. Judged by a team of respected experts, awards go to forward-thinking individuals and companies that are pushing the boundaries in everything from mobile app development and wearables to security and cloud technology.

The software has been ranked as a "High Performer" in a G2 Crowd review of office software products. G2 Crowd is a leading business software review platform. In a comparison against Microsoft Office, Office 365, and Google G Suite, WPS Office performed best overall according to customer rankings and was specifically noted for software functionality and compatibility with other popular office options.

WPS Office earned more accolades in Q3 2016, with two four-star editorial reviews from the publications Laptop Magazine and Techworld. During that same period, the company announced that it had surpassed 1.2 billion installs worldwide, and in December 2016 it declared more than 100 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Global research firm Ovum conducted an extensive evaluation of WPS Office and concluded in its On the Radar report that WPS Office is "the fully functional, highly compatible, low-cost alternative to Word, Excel and PowerPoint."

Follow us on Twitter @WPS_Office and Facebook.

