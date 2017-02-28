SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- ForeScout Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Todd DeBell, Vice President of Global Channel Sales, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

As Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Todd DeBell has been responsible for growing the ForeScout Forward Partner program and supporting dedicated global partners. With more than two decades of channel, sales and cybersecurity experience, DeBell has played an integral part in the development and execution of ForeScout's new partner program features. Under DeBell's direction, partners are better equipped to continue offering ForeScout's solutions, all while positioning themselves in an opportunity of growth and success.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"It's an honor to be recognized by CRN as a 2017 Channel Chief and help ForeScout become one of the most channel-friendly cybersecurity companies in the industry," said Todd DeBell, Vice President of Global Channel Sales, ForeScout. "Today's enterprises are challenged with the increasing adoption of IoT devices, which has created a new opportunity for the channel community to partner and engage with end-user organizations in need of stronger security."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About ForeScout Technologies, Inc.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

