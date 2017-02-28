SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Arcadia Data, provider of visual analytics software that solves the most complex big data problems, today announced two technology certifications with MapR Technologies, the provider of the first and only converged data platform, and Apache Drill, an open source, low-latency query engine for big data that delivers secure and interactive SQL analytics at scale. The integrations offer joint users converged data applications, which bring the best of fast, interactive visual analytics with the mission-critical reliability and scale of the MapR Converged Data Platform.

Traditional data architectures are no longer effective in today's big data climate where organizations need to be more nimble to unlock value from their data quickly -- regardless of the complexity or scale -- by providing easy access and analysis for more users internally, as well as providing data services to customers and partners. When implementing a reliable data platform like MapR, working with a modern visual analytics partner is essential to achieve real-time insights from streaming, interactive, and transactional capabilities, rather than settling for legacy analytic and business intelligence (BI) tools where latency and unnecessary workarounds are prominent. Arcadia Enterprise offers agility and ease of use, so users within a business have powerful self-service visual analytics, regardless of level of experience with data analytics. Arcadia on MapR provides a catalyst for digital transformation in organizations by enabling data-centric applications in areas such as information security, customer intelligence, financial trade surveillance, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"The integration of Arcadia Data on MapR gives our customers comprehensive data access options combined with Arcadia's fast, interactive visual analytics. It's ideal for organizations who want to get the most value from their data with the mission-critical reliability, scale, and visual analytics power of our joint solutions," says Anoop Dawar, vice president, product marketing, MapR Technologies.

Arcadia Data on MapR achieves maximum value from big data implementations such as a data lake, by enabling secure and reliable data access and intuitive, cutting-edge visual analytics for enterprise-wide deployments supporting hundreds or thousands of concurrent users. Arcadia Enterprise provides unique in-cluster analytic processing to make the most of the patented MapR Platform for ultra-fast insights with no data movement into a separate tier, greatly reducing the costs and latency of traditional BI and analytic approachs on big data. With the Apache Drill integration, users can perform data discovery on more complex data types, like JavaScript Object Notation (JSON). By flowing these data types into Arcadia Enterprise, users can easily explore information without data modeling or structuring the data in advance. The integration also opens up support for data storage and serialization platforms, like Apache's Parquet and Avro.

"The types of applications possible with Arcadia Data on MapR are an endless win-win for customers looking to provide secure, self-service visual analytics on a converged data platform to any number of analysts or data scientists," says Steve Wooledge, Arcadia Data's vice president of marketing. "This integration will power the next generation of customer-facing data applications that differentiate and drive revenue for solutions in cybersecurity, customer experience, the IoT, and more."

To learn more, register for the Arcadia Data and MapR webinar, "4 Ways to Scale Interactive BI and Analytics on Your Data Lake" on Wednesday, April 5th, 2017.

