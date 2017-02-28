SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) -Roost, an innovator in smart home technology and creator of the Roost Smart Battery and Roost Smart Smoke Alarms, today announced that the much-anticipated Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is now available. Home water leaks and frozen pipes cost consumers and insurers more than $10 billion every year in the US. This new smart detector from Roost is now shipping and available today at getroost.com and Amazon for $49.99.

Adding to the momentum of its award-winning Roost Smart Battery, and Roost Smart Smoke Alarms, the company is growing its affordable, easy to install Wi-Fi-enabled product line beyond smart fire and smoke safety devices with the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector. Roost offers a comprehensive and easy-to-use smart home platform built around a unique set of connected sensors and its smartphone app, to increase home safety via the transmission of up-to-the-minute alerts. With the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, the company provides the ability to manage the all too common water leak and frozen pipe issues. According to recent statistics, over 37% of US homeowners claim to have experienced a water damage loss and more than 14,000 consumers experience a water emergency at home or work every single day.

"At Roost, we continue to build on delivering simple solutions that solve real problems for consumers and home insurers. With our new Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, we are expanding our smart home product offering to help mitigate the hassle and cost of water leaks and freeze damage in homes and apartments," said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO and co-founder. "Easy to install and affordable, the Roost Smart Water Leak Detector delivers a sleek design and a best-of-breed solution to provide early warning of major water damage emergencies in consumer homes."

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector incorporates water, temperature and humidity sensors that diagnose and alert consumers to four major home emergencies directly to their smartphone, including:

(1) Water damage due to leaks from broken pipes, appliances and basement leaks

(2) Frozen pipe water damage

(3) Mold and mildew damage caused by high humidity conditions

(4) Inefficient energy use due to abnormal home indoor temperature, caused by problems with heating and cooling systems or gaps in home seals to the outside.

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is perfect for houses and apartments as well as secondary or vacation properties. Differentiating itself from existing home water leak detectors on the market, the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is a more economical offering and eliminates the need for users to buy expensive hubs, is intuitive and simple to install in less than five minutes, and can be set-up without the need for costly professional installation. The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is battery operated, so consumers can put it in places that do not have a power outlet nearby. It is powered by four AAA batteries to deliver over three years of battery life while leveraging the ubiquitous home Wi-Fi system.

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector offers several key features and benefits, such as: Water leak sensor that notifies your smartphone when water is detected; temperature sensor; humidity sensor; and a Wi-Fi-based Roost mobile smartphone app that utilizes the same core components as the Roost Smart Battery. The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is now available for $49.99 at getroost.com and Amazon.

About Roost

Roost is a smart home technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Creators of the Roost Smart Battery and Roost Smart Smoke Alarms, Roost has developed a unique, patented connected smart home platform that delivers the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for consumers to enter the smart home space. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.

Media Contact:

David Henry

Roost

CMO

+1 (510) 708-3164

david@roostlabs.com