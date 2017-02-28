Oaktree Capital Management's funding of Mars Capital Ireland, an "orphaned" Section 110 SPV, provides an example of the headline risk that tax avoidance may expose limited partners to, says UNITE HERE.

The full report is available here.

Key Points:

In the wake of the financial crisis, the Irish government took steps to rescue its largest banks, including the creation of the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), which was tasked with acquiring property-related loans from distressed banks.

The government's rescue measures and subsequent mortgage portfolio sales to private investors have received considerable criticism within the Irish media and political arena.

Funds managed by Oaktree provided debt capital to Mars Capital Ireland, a special purpose vehicle that benefited from Section 110 tax provisions, to fund the acquisition of residential mortgage loans from NAMA through the IBRC liquidation.

Mars Capital Ireland is a bankruptcy remote vehicle owned by three charitable trusts that are linked to the Matheson Foundation, the corporate philanthropy initiative of Matheson, a global corporate law firm with headquarters in Dublin.

After deducting all interest expenses, Mars Capital Ireland reported a profit before tax margin of approximately 0.007% in 2015; the company reported taxes of €250.

Questions for limited partners:

Were limited partners informed of the potential use of section 110 SPVs to gain exposure to residential mortgages in Ireland?

Does Oaktree have formal policies for the assessment of risks related to tax avoidance measures? If so, how are the risks reported to limited partners?

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005535/en/

Contacts:

UNITE HERE

Jim Kane, 617-838-6099

jkane@unitehere.org