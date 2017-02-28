New research conducted for NTT DATA and Ingenico ePayments by Oxford Economics and Charney Research reveals a relationship between mobile payment acceptance and business growth

The fastest-growing companies are also the most likely to accept mobile payments, according to a just-published global survey of 2,300 companies and consumers. The "Future of Money" study, conducted for NTT DATA, Inc. and Ingenico ePayments by Oxford Economics and Charney Research, found that among business respondents with annual revenue growth of 11% or more, 43% have an app that supports purchases and payments, compared with 32% of slower-growth businesses.

Mobile payments are also tied to fast profit growth. The online poll, which surveyed 2,000 consumers and 300 business executives in 10 developed and developing regions around the world, found that 43% of businesses whose profits are growing by at least 11% a year offer a payment app. By contrast, just 34% of companies with slower profit growth have such an app. And among firms with zero or negative profit growth, just 8% offer in-app payment capabilities. While the gap is slightly narrower, 51% of fast growers sell goods and services online, vs. 47% of slower-growth companies.

"These survey findings reinforce the need for companies to make payment innovation an integral piece of their larger growth strategy," said Peter Olynick, Retail Banking Senior Practice Lead for NTT DATA Consulting, Inc. "Companies should be working to provide a frictionless payment experience by bringing consumers innovative new products and processes. Their efforts will help improve customer satisfaction, facilitate cross-border commerce and allow for a more efficient shopping experience."

Other important study findings include:

Cryptocurrency use and mobile wallet adoption coincide

48% of businesses that accept mobile payments also accept cryptocurrencies, compared with 7% that don't accept mobile payments

9% of consumers say they personally own and use cryptocurrencies, while mobile payments account for less than 8% of consumer spending globally

One in 4 companies already receives payments in virtual currency, most often in the technology and banking sectors

E-payments boost growth from cross-border sales

Among companies with annual profit growth of 11% or better, 56% sell to international markets, compared with 44% of their slower-growing counterparts

Companies that sell goods and services internationally report receiving 53% of their revenue from electronic payments, including mobile apps

Those selling only to their domestic market get 58% of their revenue from cash, checks, or physical credit cards

Developing countries offer a glimpse into the future of money

Consumers in emerging markets are twice as likely as those in the developed world to use mobile payments for travel, entertainment, gaming, appliances, and clothing

58% of consumers in developing countries make mobile payments at least once a week, compared with only 39% in developed countries

Mobile money adoption has been quickest among consumers in Kenya and China, where 83% and 70%, respectively, use it at least weekly

The study, "The Future of Money," conducted in partnership with NTT DATA, Ingenico ePayments, Oxford Economics and Charney Research, examines trends in cash usage and electronic payments worldwide. It surveyed 300 business executives and 2,000 consumers in the US, Britain, Germany, Scandinavia, Japan, China, India, Kenya, South Africa and Brazil.

About Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics is the world leader in global forecasting and quantitative analysis for business and government, and the most trusted resource for decision-makers seeking independent thinking and evidence-based research. Headquartered in Oxford, England, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and elsewhere around the globe, the firm employs more than 150 professional economists, industry experts and business editors-one of the largest teams of macroeconomists and thought leadership specialists. Please visit www.oxfordeconomics.com to sample our research and analysis.

About Charney Research

Charney Research is a strategic survey research firm specializing in work in global markets and developing countries. It helps decision-makers in the corporate, security, and international development sectors assess markets, develop strategies, and evaluate results. Charney has worked in more than 45 countries over 20 years, for clients ranging from Alcoa, Samsung, and ABC News to the International Peace Institute, the State Department, the US Agency for International Development, and the World Bank. We have a history of conducting complex, multi-country studies. Visit www.charneyresearch.com for information about our work as well as resources on public opinion and research methods for survey work in developing countries.

About Ingenico ePayments

Ingenico ePayments is the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group. We connect merchants and consumers, enabling businesses everywhere to go further beyond today's boundaries, creating the future of global commerce. As industry leaders since 1994, our innovative spirit drives us forward across all channels. We are the trusted partner of over 65,000 small and large merchants who rely on us to make payments easy and secure for their customers. With advanced data analytics, fraud management solutions and cross-border commerce expertise, we help merchants optimize their business and grow into new markets around the world. For more information, visit www.ingenico.com/epayments or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process outsourcing services. NTT DATA is a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 100,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and is part of NTT Group, a partner to 85 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit nttdata.com/americas to learn more.

