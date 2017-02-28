2D & 3D Animation Software 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Animation Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.
Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animation Software in US$ Thousand.
The Global market is also analyzed by the following Segments:
- 3D Animation Software
- 2D Animation Software
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)
- Autodesk, Inc. (US)
- Autodesk Media and Entertainment (Canada)
- BIONATICS (France)
- Caligari Corporation (US)
- Corel Corporation (Canada)
- Corus Entertainment, Inc. (Canada)
- Toon Boom Animation, Inc (Canada)
- Digimania Ltd. (UK)
- Electric Image, Inc. (US)
- MAGIX Software GmbH (Germany)
- Xara Group Limited (UK)
- MAXON Computer GmbH (Germany)
- NaturalPoint, Inc. (US)
- NewTek, Inc (US)
- NVIDIA Corporation (US)
- PhaseSpace, Inc. (US)
- Pixar, Inc. (US)
- Planetside Software LLC (US)
- Side Effects Software, Inc. (Canada)
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (US)
- STRATA (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Peek into the World of Animation
Animation
A Revolutionary Digital Technology
Abundant Commercial Prospects for Animation
Animation Software
A Lucrative Market with Plenty of Growth Opportunities
Animation Software
Key Enabler of Animation & Animated Content
Media & Entertainment
The Mainstream Market for Animation Software
Video Gaming Animation Software
Major Revenue Contributor
Animation for Next-Generation Games
Expanding Application Possibilities Spurs Market Growth
Market Outlook
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS, & CHALLENGES
Developed Markets Continue to Dominate, While Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
Rise in Demand for 3D Animation to Drive Increased Adoption of 3D Animation Software
3D Animation Software Makes a Mark in Media & Entertainment Industry
Gaming Industry: The Prolific End-Use Market for 3D Animation Software
Automotive Designing Firms Bank on Animation Software to Improve Quality of their Vehicles
Opportunity Indicator
Architectural, Engineering & Construction too Embrace 3D Animation Software
Favorable Demographic Trends Increase Consumption of Animated Content
Augurs Well for Animation Software Market
Outsourcing
A Strategy to Lower Production Costs
Outsourcing in Gaming Sector Gains Traction
A Case in Point
Collaborations Across Geographical Boundaries
Technology Advancements & Infrastructure Improvements to Spearhead Market Growth
Mosketch Software Enables 3D Animation Production with No Advanced Training
Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software
Adobe Develops Update for After Effects
Advanced Off-The-Shelf Software Packages Boost Creativity
Animation Software for Windows Laptops and PCs
Aurora 3D Animation Maker
Blender
Anime Studio
Cinema 4D Studio
Autodesk Maya
Autodesk Softimage
Modo
Autodesk 3ds Max
Autodesk MotionBuilder
Houdini
Whiteboard Animation Software
Videoscribe
Easy Sketch Pro 3.0
GoAnimate
PowToon
Moovly
Open Source/Free Animation Software
Free and Open Source 3D Animation Software
Blender
Bryce
Clara
Free and Open Source 2D Animation Software
Pencil
Synfig
Stykz
CreaToon
Ajax
Advanced 2D Animation Software
Synfig Studio
CrazyTalk Animator
Spine
Animation Paper
DigiCel FlipBook
Spriter
CelAction 2D
PowToon
Animata
Toom Boom Animation
Anime Studio Debut
Antic 2-D Animation
Express Animator
Autodesk Animator
Key Animation Software for Professionals
Poser Pro 2014
GoAnimate
SketchBook Pro
Mudbox
Blender 2.68a
FlipBook
Easy Paint Tool SAI
FL Studio
Flash
Painter
ZBrush
Cinema 4D Prime
Autodesk Maya
Toon Boom Studio
Illustrator
Premiere Pro
Unity Pro
Mari
3ds Max
Photoshop CS6
Market Challenges
Future Development Challenges for Computer Animation
3. ANIMATION SOFTWARE - AN INTRODUCTION
Animation Software
A Definition
Application Areas for Animation Software
Motion Picture/Broadcasting Market
Web Page Development
Corporate Communication & Training
Software for 2D Animation
Flash Animation
PowerPoint Animation
3D Animation Software
Features to Look for in 3D Animation Software
Modeling Features
Animation Features
Intuitive User Interface
Extensibility
Leading 3D Animation Software
Cost of Animation Software
A Conceptual Overview of the Animation Industry
Animation
A Definition
The History of Animation
Production Stages in Animation
General Animation Production Process in Television & Feature Film Productions
Stage 1: Conceptualization
Stage 2: Pre-Production
Stage 3: Production
Stage 4: Post-Production
Governance of Production Process & Outsourcing
Applications of Animation
Animation Techniques
Traditional Animation
Cel Animation
Key Frames
Rotoscoping
Full Animation & Limited Animation
Stop Motion
Types of Stop Motion Animation
Computer Animation
Steps in Computer Animation Process
Process for Generation of Computer Animation
Computer Animation Techniques
Keyframing
Motion Capture
Simulation
Hardware Equipment for Computer Animation
Common Hardware Systems
List of Hardware Used in the Creation of Animation Content
Types of Computer Animation
2D Animation
Evolution of 2D Animation Films Industry
Major Developments in the 2D Animation Film Market
Stages of Traditional 2D Animation Workflow
3D Animation
Background to 3D Animation
3D Animation Methods/Techniques
Cel-Shaded Animation or Toon Shading
Morph Target Animation
Skeletal Animation
Motion Capture
Crowd Simulation
Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI)
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS & INTRODUCTIONS
TruScribe Introduces Whiteboard Animation Software
Corel Introduces CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite X8
Plotagraph Launches Plotagraph® Pro Software
Autodesk Launches Maya 2017 Animation Software
Toon Boom Unveils Harmony 14 Software
Viddyoze Launches 3D Animation Software
Autodesk Unveils Maya 2016 Extension 2
Celsys Launches Clip Studio Paint 1.5.4
Reallusion Introduces Photo-to-3D Animation Software
Adobe Introduces Animation Tools for the Web
Smith Micro Unveils Poser Pro 11 Animation Tool
Planetside Software Unveils Terragen 3.3 Software
Nukeygara Introduces Next-Gen Animation Tool
E-on software Introduces PlantFactory 2015
Autodesk Introduces 2015 3D Animation Software
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Comcast Acquires DreamWorks Animation
Hasbro Takes Over Boulder Media Animation Studio
Autodesk Acquires Solid Angle
Toon Boom Animation Partners with Guru Studio
Apple Takes Over Faceshift AG
Adobe Takes Over Mixamo
Autodesk Takes Over Tweak Software
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 47)
- The United States (20)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (19)
- France (3)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4sm7kd/animation
