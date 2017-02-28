2D & 3D Animation Software 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Animation Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Animation Software in US$ Thousand.

The Global market is also analyzed by the following Segments:

3D Animation Software

2D Animation Software

The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as

Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

Autodesk, Inc. (US)

Autodesk Media and Entertainment ( Canada )

) BIONATICS ( France )

) Caligari Corporation (US)

Corel Corporation ( Canada )

) Corus Entertainment, Inc. ( Canada )

) Toon Boom Animation, Inc ( Canada )

) Digimania Ltd. (UK)

Electric Image, Inc. (US)

MAGIX Software GmbH ( Germany )

) Xara Group Limited (UK)

MAXON Computer GmbH ( Germany )

) NaturalPoint, Inc. (US)

NewTek, Inc (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

PhaseSpace, Inc. (US)

Pixar, Inc. (US)

Planetside Software LLC (US)

Side Effects Software, Inc. ( Canada )

) Smith Micro Software, Inc. (US)

STRATA (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Peek into the World of Animation

Animation

A Revolutionary Digital Technology

Abundant Commercial Prospects for Animation

Animation Software

A Lucrative Market with Plenty of Growth Opportunities

Animation Software

Key Enabler of Animation & Animated Content

Media & Entertainment

The Mainstream Market for Animation Software

Video Gaming Animation Software

Major Revenue Contributor

Animation for Next-Generation Games

Expanding Application Possibilities Spurs Market Growth

Market Outlook

2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS, & CHALLENGES

Developed Markets Continue to Dominate, While Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Rise in Demand for 3D Animation to Drive Increased Adoption of 3D Animation Software

3D Animation Software Makes a Mark in Media & Entertainment Industry

Gaming Industry: The Prolific End-Use Market for 3D Animation Software

Automotive Designing Firms Bank on Animation Software to Improve Quality of their Vehicles

Opportunity Indicator

Architectural, Engineering & Construction too Embrace 3D Animation Software

Favorable Demographic Trends Increase Consumption of Animated Content

Augurs Well for Animation Software Market

Outsourcing

A Strategy to Lower Production Costs

Outsourcing in Gaming Sector Gains Traction

A Case in Point

Collaborations Across Geographical Boundaries

Technology Advancements & Infrastructure Improvements to Spearhead Market Growth

Mosketch Software Enables 3D Animation Production with No Advanced Training

Pixar Develops New Animation Technology and Software

Adobe Develops Update for After Effects

Advanced Off-The-Shelf Software Packages Boost Creativity

Animation Software for Windows Laptops and PCs

Aurora 3D Animation Maker

Blender

Anime Studio

Cinema 4D Studio

Autodesk Maya

Autodesk Softimage

Modo

Autodesk 3ds Max

Autodesk MotionBuilder

Houdini

Whiteboard Animation Software

Videoscribe

Easy Sketch Pro 3.0

GoAnimate

PowToon

Moovly

Open Source/Free Animation Software

Free and Open Source 3D Animation Software

Blender

Bryce

Clara

Free and Open Source 2D Animation Software

Pencil

Synfig

Stykz

CreaToon

Ajax

Advanced 2D Animation Software

Synfig Studio

CrazyTalk Animator

Spine

Animation Paper

DigiCel FlipBook

Spriter

CelAction 2D

PowToon

Animata

Toom Boom Animation

Anime Studio Debut

Antic 2-D Animation

Express Animator

Autodesk Animator

Key Animation Software for Professionals

Poser Pro 2014

GoAnimate

SketchBook Pro

Mudbox

Blender 2.68a

FlipBook

Easy Paint Tool SAI

FL Studio

Flash

Painter

ZBrush

Cinema 4D Prime

Autodesk Maya

Toon Boom Studio

Illustrator

Premiere Pro

Unity Pro

Mari

3ds Max

Photoshop CS6

Market Challenges

Future Development Challenges for Computer Animation

3. ANIMATION SOFTWARE - AN INTRODUCTION

Animation Software

A Definition

Application Areas for Animation Software

Motion Picture/Broadcasting Market

Web Page Development

Corporate Communication & Training

Software for 2D Animation

Flash Animation

PowerPoint Animation

3D Animation Software

Features to Look for in 3D Animation Software

Modeling Features

Animation Features

Intuitive User Interface

Extensibility

Leading 3D Animation Software

Cost of Animation Software

A Conceptual Overview of the Animation Industry

Animation

A Definition

The History of Animation

Production Stages in Animation

General Animation Production Process in Television & Feature Film Productions

Stage 1: Conceptualization

Stage 2: Pre-Production

Stage 3: Production

Stage 4: Post-Production

Governance of Production Process & Outsourcing

Applications of Animation

Animation Techniques

Traditional Animation

Cel Animation

Key Frames

Rotoscoping

Full Animation & Limited Animation

Stop Motion

Types of Stop Motion Animation

Computer Animation

Steps in Computer Animation Process

Process for Generation of Computer Animation

Computer Animation Techniques

Keyframing

Motion Capture

Simulation

Hardware Equipment for Computer Animation

Common Hardware Systems

List of Hardware Used in the Creation of Animation Content

Types of Computer Animation

2D Animation

Evolution of 2D Animation Films Industry

Major Developments in the 2D Animation Film Market

Stages of Traditional 2D Animation Workflow

3D Animation

Background to 3D Animation

3D Animation Methods/Techniques

Cel-Shaded Animation or Toon Shading

Morph Target Animation

Skeletal Animation

Motion Capture

Crowd Simulation

Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI)

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS & INTRODUCTIONS

TruScribe Introduces Whiteboard Animation Software

Corel Introduces CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite X8

Plotagraph Launches Plotagraph® Pro Software

Autodesk Launches Maya 2017 Animation Software

Toon Boom Unveils Harmony 14 Software

Viddyoze Launches 3D Animation Software

Autodesk Unveils Maya 2016 Extension 2

Celsys Launches Clip Studio Paint 1.5.4

Reallusion Introduces Photo-to-3D Animation Software

Adobe Introduces Animation Tools for the Web

Smith Micro Unveils Poser Pro 11 Animation Tool

Planetside Software Unveils Terragen 3.3 Software

Nukeygara Introduces Next-Gen Animation Tool

E-on software Introduces PlantFactory 2015

Autodesk Introduces 2015 3D Animation Software

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Comcast Acquires DreamWorks Animation

Hasbro Takes Over Boulder Media Animation Studio

Autodesk Acquires Solid Angle

Toon Boom Animation Partners with Guru Studio

Apple Takes Over Faceshift AG

Adobe Takes Over Mixamo

Autodesk Takes Over Tweak Software

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 47)



The United States (20)

(20) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (19)

(19) France (3)

(3) Germany (4)

(4) The United Kingdom (8)

(8) Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

