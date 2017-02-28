Forum Systems to Explore API Security Fundamentals in March Event Series

API Summits in London and Amsterdam to Focus on Best Practices in Mitigating API Architecture Threats

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Forum Systems Inc. today announced it will host an event series in March focused on examining the fundamentals of API security. At API Summits in London and Amsterdam, Forum Systems CTO Jason Macy and other leading experts will explore the theme "Mitigate Threats in Your API Architecture." During the events, Forum Systems will showcase how its award-winning Forum Sentry API Security Gateway is helping businesses connect and achieve balance in innovation and security as the cornerstone of their overall API Security Management strategy.

According to Deloitte, "APIs have been elevated from a development technique to a business model driver and boardroom consideration." Underscoring their proliferation, ProgrammableWeb hosts "the world's largest API repository" with nearly 17,000 public APIs. Additionally, Gartner recently forecasted that 20.4 billion connected things would be in use by 2020, and the number of APIs is expected to skyrocket.

"API Architectures have become a necessary aspect of innovation and modernization. Good architecture principles and secure API product technologies are essential for a successful and secure API strategy," said Macy. "Products of the past cannot protect against the threats of the future and reliance on legacy technology puts organizations, customers and partners at substantial risk."

"The UK has adopted API security technology more rapidly than any other nation," continued Macy. "The UK serves as the 'nerve center' for API security architecture design best practices and adoption of API Security Gateway technology. Not surprisingly, London is where we will kick off our API Summit series."

On Thursday, March 9, at 9:00 a.m. GMT, Forum Systems will host its sixth-annual London API Summit at The Grange St. Paul's Hotel. Featuring the session, How the UK is Making its Architectures Future-Proof and Superior, the event will explore key topics including:

Essential Considerations for a Successful API Strategy;

Integrating to the Azure IoT Hub (without coding); and

Top 10 API Vulnerabilities and How to Protect Against Them.

The complimentary, all-day event will be followed by dinner at the Bread Street Kitchen. For more information and to register, please visit: http://info.forumsys.com/forum-systems-api-summit-london-2017-0.

"The growth of APIs is staggering - and for good reason! They provide fast, flexible integration enabling organizations to utilize existing IT investments while leveraging innovations like cloud and mobile computing. However, APIs are inherently insecure; this is why we recently partnered with Forum Systems," said Systemation Managing Director Jaap Franse. "The company is a like-minded partner and their 'security by design' Forum Sentry is a welcome complement to our product portfolio. We anticipate tremendous customer demand in Europe for advanced API security solutions, and are excited to collaborate with Forum Systems on an inaugural event that offers a security architecture blueprint for today's API-oriented organizations."

On Wednesday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m. CET, Forum Systems will host its first-annual Amsterdam API Summit at the Loetje aan 't IJ. Sponsored by Systemation and Agile Technology Partners, the free, half-day event will examine the strategic role of APIs in enterprise security architectures. Notably, all registered attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole report, "Leadership Compass: API Security Management." For more information and to register, please visit: http://info.forumsys.com/forum-systems-api-summit-amsterdam-2017.

Earlier this month, Forum Systems won the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Privileged Access Management. In an award announced concurrent with RSA Conference 2017, the company was recognized in API security with customer traction, demonstrable results and best-in-class technology.

