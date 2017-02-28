UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador Anne Hathaway Shines Spotlight On Parental Leave At International Women's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --On Wednesday, March 8, American award-winning actor and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador Anne Hathaway will deliver a keynote address at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, in commemoration of International Women's Day. This will be her first public appearance in this role.

In June 2016, UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, announced Hathaway as its newest Global Goodwill Ambassador with a focus on issues related to unpaid care work and paid parental leave. She has since been engaged in fruitful discussions with activists, business leaders and public sector policy makers about the benefits and challenges of implementing paid parental leave policies that apply to both mothers and fathers.

WHO: Anne Hathaway, American award-winning actor and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador, together with UN top-ranking officials, activists and government representatives.

WHAT: United Nations Headquarters Commemoration of International Women's Day

WHERE: Trusteeship Council, United Nations Headquarters, 405 East 42nd St., New York, NY, 10017, US

WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 10:30 a.m. (EST)

LINK TO FULL PROGRAMME: http://www.unwomen.org/en/news/in-focus/international-womens-day

LIVESTREAM LINK: www.unwomen.org;http://webtv.un.org/

About UN Women

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. For more information, visit www.unwomen.org. UN Women, 220 East 42nd St., New York, NY 10017. Tel: +1-646-781-4400. Fax: +1-646-781-4496.

