The 121st Canton Fair Sets Sail Again to Bring Emerging Enterprises onto Global Stage

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), will open the 2017 spring exhibition on April 15 at China Import and Export Fair Complex, the largest modern exhibition center in Asia, gathering top names and professionals in international trades from over 200 countries and regions to discover business opportunities.

A key player in global trade, The 121st Canton Fair will be setting up 50 exhibition sections to host 16 major categories of commodities, offering a diverse product lineup for buyers, highlighting emerging industries, including intelligent and smart technology, new energy, pet supplies, outdoor spa facilities and more.

Top names, including industry giants Haier, Midea, Caterpillar, Tsurumi Pump, Coway, will demonstrate their latest products. Patrick Smith, Global Director Trademark & Technology Licensing, Honeywell USA, noted that at this professional fair, visitors could find a variety of applications being developed.

In addition to the exhibitor groups from Germany, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and more, this year's Fair also welcomes premium food and beverage exhibitor groups from Brazil and UK, creating a cross border purchasing experience for buyers.

To further improve the guests' overall experience, the 121st Canton Fair will set up the zone based on product's sub-category and will launch a detailed and customized guides for buyers covering the 25,000 exhibiting companies in all zones.

"We hope buyers can easily design their own purchasing plan and enjoy a highly efficient journey to Canton Fair." Liu Quandong, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, "We are looking forward to seeing old and new friends gathering at this big platform not only for negotiating trade deals but also exchanging ideas at forums and summits."

The 121st Canton Fair Schedule:

Phase I, April 15-19

Electronic and electrical products, household electrical appliances, lighting equipment, vehicles and vehicle spare parts, machinery, hardware and tools, building and decorative materials, chemical products, new energy resources and more.

Phase II, April 23-27

Consumer goods, gifts and premiums, home decorations and more.

Phase III, May 1-5

Textile and clothing, shoes, cases and bags, office supplies, recreation products, medical and health care, food and more.

Canton Fair

China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is held biannually inGuangzhouevery spring and autumn with a history of 60 years since established in the spring of 1957.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472767/Canton_Fair.jpg