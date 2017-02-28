ElegantJ BI Tools Support Small and Medium Businesses

AHMEDABAD, India, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ElegantJ BI has become a popular business intelligence solution for small and medium sized business (SMEs), and is pleased and proud to support these businesses with simple, affordable, mobile business intelligence analytics, that provide a foundation for growth and competitive advantage.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160619/693396 )

"The ElegantJ BI customer base includes companies of all sizes - small, medium, and large and in all industries and markets. Our SME customer base is expanding rapidly," says ElegantJ BI CEO, Kartik Patel. "Much of the reason for this growth is the cost-consciousness of the typical SME business and the suitability of our BI tools that offer cost effectiveness, flexible licensing, lower TCO and high ROI and require minimal training and implementation time."

The ElegantJ BI team has worked with many SMEs to achieve success in diverse industries, including BI tools for Inspirage IT Solutions, a multi-channel, multi-tier business process outsourcing business with a widespread network that stretches from New Jersey to Mumbai and Visakhapatnam. This business team leverages ElegantJ BI tools to manage internal MIS and customer performance reporting with superior, scalable architecture. JMC Projects is a leading construction and infrastructure development company in India that uses ElegantJ BI to leverage its industry standard architecture and has rolled out ElegantJ BI tools to more than 50 sites and locations.

"Customers like Italia Ceramics, a leading ceramic tile manufacturer and Astral Polytechnic use ElegantJ BI tools for their sales performance and internal MIS and performance management. These customers can leverage ready to use BI Dashboards, reporting and Performance Management templates with KPI and roll out BI in very short time frame of 4 to 6 weeks to their users and stakeholders. This gives unbeatable ROI and TCO for their BI investments," says Patel. "With Business Intelligence Tools, these customers can consolidate and analyze information from disparate data sources across dozens of locations and companies and include crucial data from ERP, sales, inventory, production management, finance and purchasing. The device independence and mobility of our solution makes it attractive to employees and managers inside and outside the walls of the enterprise."

ElegantJ BI also provides off-the-shelf, ready to use BI templates and connectors for Tally® - one of the most popular accounting and ERP systems for SMEs. Tally has a customer base of nearly one million, and many of its customers enjoy the benefits of the ElegantJ BI and Tally integration to harness the value of BI tools and transform their business with deep dive analytics and improve corporate performance management.

In today's competitive markets and industries, SMEs face critical challenges to stay on budget and on target and ElegantJ BI tools offer a mobile, scalable platform for growth at an affordable cost. These BI tools can be implemented in a matter of weeks and require minimal training, so the average business user can engage in analytics and better capitalize on opportunities and solve problems quickly and confidently.

About ElegantJ BI - Business Intelligence India

ElegantJ BI is a flagship BI solution by Elegant MicroWeb, powered by unique Managed Memory Computing technology. This independent product suite analyzes data from any transaction system. It is used by large, medium and small businesses around the world, including Saudi Telecom, IPCA Laboratories, JMC Projects, Italia Ceramics, Astral Polytechnic, Raychem RPG and many other small and medium size businesses.

Contact:

Pathik Shah

Manager Marketing, BI Practice

+91-79-30009991

contact@ElegantJBI.com



http://www.ElegantJBI.com