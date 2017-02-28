Cyber Security, Connected Services, Safety And HMI on the Agenda at Connected Car Detroit

PENARTH, England, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Connected Car Detroit takes place in DEARBORN, MI on 14 March 2017

- Ola's Ankit Jain to deliver keynote address

- Opening panel debate featuring Volkswagen, Michigan Department of Transportation, American Center for Mobility, Panasonic Automotive and Cisco Jasper

- New for 2017: second high-level panel discussion, featuring Covisint, Changan US R&D Center, Argus Cyber Security, Hogan Lovells and Booz Allen Hamilton

- 20 speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

- FREE TICKETS for Automotive World site license holders and vehicle manufacturer employees

Building on the success of the 2016 conference, Automotive Megatrends is delighted to return to Michigan with Connected Car Detroit. For 2017, the conference focus is on the rapidly developing opportunities enabled by the vehicle connectivity.

Connected Car Detroit brings together the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Great speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic networking opportunities with over 250+ automotive industry delegates will make it an unmissable conference.

https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

Connected Car Detroit will open this year with a keynote by Ola Cabs' Ankit Jain. Ankit heads up Ola Play, the connected car platform for ride-sharing launched recently by Indian online taxi aggregator, Ola Cabs. Speaking from the perspective of a multi-billion-dollar-valued mobility services operator, Ankit will highlight the challenges and opportunities of app-based ride-hailing in the Indian market and how that knowledge can be applied to any market.

The morning panel discussion will look ahead to the connected car's longer-term prospects. 'Connected cars - the next ten years' will feature:

Collin Castle , Connected Vehicle Specialist, Michigan Department of Transportation

, Connected Vehicle Specialist, Krish Inbarajan , Global Head of Connected Car, Cisco Jasper

Global Head of Connected Car, Andrew Poliak , VP, Advanced Engineering & Product Planning, Panasonic Automotive

VP, Advanced Engineering & Product Planning, Andrew Smart , Chief Technology Officer, American Center for Mobility

, Chief Technology Officer, Frank Weith , Director Connected Services, Volkswagen Group of America

For 2017, we've added a second panel discussion. This year's topic, 'Protecting the connected car', will be debated by:

Dave Miller , Chief Security Officer, Covisint

, Chief Security Officer, Radovan Miucic , Senior Intelligent Vehicle Engineer, Changan US R&D Center

, Senior Intelligent Vehicle Engineer, Meg Novacek , Executive Director Business Development North America, Argus Cyber Security

, Executive Director Business Development North America, Timothy P. Tobin , Partner, Hogan Lovells

, Partner, Jonathan Allen , Principal, Booz Allen Hamilton

The one-day event will also include presentations from:

Chuck Brokish , Director Automotive Business Development, Green Hills Software

Director Automotive Business Development, Peter Brown , Chief Automotive Architect, Wind River

Chief Automotive Architect, Alan Ewing , President and Executive Director, Car Connectivity Consortium

, President and Executive Director, Tony Gioutsos , Director Sales & Marketing, TASS International

, Director Sales & Marketing, Rainer Holve , Vice President Connected Car, Elektrobit

, Vice President Connected Car, Iain Levy , Vice President Automotive, Eyesight Technologies

Vice President Automotive, Rob Martin , North American Operations Director, Octo Telematics

, North American Operations Director, Mehmet Oymagil , Senior Product Manager, TomTom Automotive

, Senior Product Manager, Stephan Tarnutzer , Vice President, Electronics, FEV

For more information and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/