Trianz and Emagia Announce Strategic Partnership - Set to Deliver Data-driven Finance Solutions Worldwide

Trianz, a digital transformation and technology solutions firm, has announced a strategic partnership with Emagia, a leading Order-to-Cash (OTC) solutions provider, to deliver next generation data-driven finance solutions worldwide. The partnership will focus on accelerating finance transformation and modernizing finance operations for global companies and shared services with best practices and future-ready packaged solution to improve operational efficiency.

Emagia provides enterprise software solutions that transform, optimize and automate the OTC processes to help its customers be future-ready, gain valuable financial insights, reduce credit risk, improve days sales outstanding (DSO), improve working capital management and maximize cash flow. Based on the nexus of the latest technologies in big data, predictive analytics and robotic process automation, the Emagia OTC solutions deliver prepackaged analytics and digital process automation for the entire OTC cycle including credit, billing, receivables, collections, disputes, payments and cash application. Emagia software is offered in on-premises and on cloud deployment models.

Speaking on the partnership, Ira Horowitz, VP - Client Relationships at Trianz, said, "We are constantly innovating with strategic partnerships and bringing the best-of-breed functionality to our clients. Our cloud, analytics and digital transformation services have already set the pace and we have a competitive edge at the marketplace. Emagia's data-driven finance solutions have proven, long-term gains and they have delivered measurable ROI to numerous clients. By combining the services expertise of Trianz with Emagia's best-in-class data-driven finance solutions, we will be able to provide greater value and a differentiated finance transformation experience for our clients."

Founderand CEO of Emagia, Veena Gundavelli, added, "Our customers experience game-changing impact in finance operations with our data-driven order-to-cash solutions. Trianz has a proven track record of delivering next generation transformation services to global clients. As more and more finance organizations are embracing digital transformation, Trianz and Emagia together will provide the right partnership for finance executives to accelerate their organization's journey to high performance and future-ready, data-driven finance operations. Our collaboration will harness the best of finance transformation capabilities to outreach and impact businesses around the globe."

Emagia Corporation is a leading provider of data-driven finance operations management solutions. For over a decade, Emagia has been delivering highly innovative technology solutions to transform, automate and optimize order-to-cash processes for maximizing cash flow and improving working capital management. Emagia Enterprise Receivables Management Suite (ERMS) includes Advanced Analytics, Credit Management, Receivables Portfolio Management, Collections Management, Deductions Management, Cash Flow Forecasting, Cash Application and Customer Financial Services (EIPP) Portal. Emagia Advanced Analytics provide enterprise-class, prepackaged business intelligence and advanced analytics dashboards - descriptive, predictive, prescriptive analytics - for entire order to cash cycle. Emagia has served as the primary technology platform for many receivables departments as well as for F&A shared service centers. Many companies across the world have achieved significant and sustainable improvements to their DSOs, credit risk, cash flow and profitability with Emagia solutions. For more information, visit http://www.emagia.com.

Trianz enables digital transformations through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, Trianz helps formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, Trianz enables clients to transform their business ecosystems and achieve superior performance by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Jersey City, Dubai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, Trianz serves Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. As a professional services firm, Trianz's values and culture are focused on delivering measurable business impact, predictability in execution, and a unique partnership experience.



