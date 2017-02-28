Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market 2017-2027

LONDON, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides, Demulsifiers, Pour-Point Depressants, Surfactants, Natural Polymers, Synthetic Polymers), By Application (Drilling Fluids, Well Stimulation, Production Chemicals, Cementing, Workover & Completion, Enhanced Oil Recovery) & By Region Plus Profiles of Top Companies

Visiongain's new 183 pages report assesses that the global oil field specialty chemicals market will reach $11.1 billion in 2017.

Market scope:This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the oil field specialty chemicals market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report gives detailed forecasts and analysis of the oil field specialty chemicals markets by region and end-use sectors.

208 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data

Global, national and the oil field specialty chemicals submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027

- Drilling Fluids Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Well Stimulation Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Production Chemicals Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Cementing Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Workover & Completion Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Enhanced Oil Recovery Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Corrosion Inhibitors Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Biocides Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Demulsifiers Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Pour-Point Depressants Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Surfactants Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Natural Polymers Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Synthetic Polymers Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Others Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

Focused regional forecasts and analysis

- U.S. forecast 2017-2027

- Canada forecast 2017-2027

- Mexico forecast 2017-2027

- Russia forecast 2017-2027

- Norway forecast 2017-2027

- U.K. forecast 2017-2027

- China forecast 2017-2027

- Indonesia forecast 2017-2027

- Malaysia forecast 2017-2027

- Saudi Arabia forecast 2017-2027

- Iran forecast 2017-2027

- Iraq forecast 2017-2027

- UAE forecast 2017-2027

- Nigeria forecast 2017-2027

- Brazil forecast 2017-2027

SWOT analysis

- Research and development (R&D) strategy

- Supply and demand dynamics

- Advances in product quality

market share, positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.

- BASF SE

- The Dow Chemical Co.

- Solvay SA

- Schlumberger

- Halliburton

- Baker Hughes, Inc.

- AkzoNobel

- Kemira OYJ

- Clariant AG

- Albemarle Corp.

Companies Mentioned

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Agip

AkzoNobel NV

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland

Baker Hughes Inc.

BASF SE

British Petroleum

Canadian Energy Services

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Champion Technologies

Chevron

China National Offshore Oil Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

Clariant

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil

Gazprom

GazpromNeft

Halliburton Company

Husky Energy

Imperial Oil

Kel-Tech Inc.

Kemira OYJ

LUKOIL

Nalco Company

National Iranian Oil Company

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate

Petro China

Petroleos Mexicanos

Petronas

Rosneft

Royal Dutch Shell

Schlumberger Limited

Shell

SNF Floerger

Solvay S.A.

Suncor

SurgutNG

The Dow Chemical Company

Total

United States Justice Department

Wintershall

X-Chem

