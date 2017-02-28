Media and Licensing Segment Revenue Doubles to $100+ Million in 2016

Roku Inc., the leading TV streaming platform, today announced that 13.4 million active accounts streamed a record 1 billion hours of video and music in December 2016 and that Roku customers streamed a total of 9 billion hours in all of 2016. According to Nielsen, in December 2016, Roku accounted for 48 percent of active streaming players in the U.S. For the full year of 2016, the company experienced record growth resulting in nearly $400 million dollars in revenue. The Media and Licensing segment, which includes content consumption and promotion, licensing, and advertising sales on the platform exceeded $100 million in high-margin revenue in 2016.

"Our strategy to grow accounts, engage our audience, and increase monetization is clearly working with 46 percent year-over-year growth in active accounts, 70 percent year-over-year growth in streaming hours and 100+ percent year-over-year growth in media and licensing revenues," said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood. "The investments we are making in our platform to enable advertisers and content publishers to reach our rapidly growing audience are paying off, and we are still in the early stages of our capabilities."

Roku continues to outpace other steaming players and smart TVs and is on pace to become the most popular TV operating system in the U.S. Roku offers consumers a highly engaging collection of 4,500+ paid and free ad-supported video streaming channels including 450,000 movies and TV shows. According to IHS, in 2016, Roku TV models accounted for 13 percent of all smart TV sales in the U.S., only two years into the program.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming for the TV and aspires to power every TV in the world. As of Dec. 2016 the Roku OS powered TV streaming for 13+ million monthly active accounts. Roku is known for streaming innovation and high customer engagement, offering content providers and video advertisers the best way to reach streaming audiences. Roku customers streamed 9+ billion hours of video and music in 2016. Roku streaming players and Roku TV models are available in 10 countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. The company was founded by Anthony Wood, inventor of the DVR. Roku is privately held and headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005770/en/

Contacts:

Roku Inc.

Tricia Mifsud, 408-898-4452

tmifsud@roku.com