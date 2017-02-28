Etteplan Oyj, Stock exchange release, February 28, 2017 at 4:00 PM



Etteplan Oyj - Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Näkki Juha Legal Person Position: Chief Executive Officer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006I5533R06JU690_20170228134809_2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Etteplan Oyj LEI: 7437006I5533R06JU690 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-28 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008650 Volume: 26263 Unit price: 0,00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 26263 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro







Etteplan Oyj



For more information: Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 40 512 1375



