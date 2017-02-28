Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.: Ethan Allen to Present at Raymond James 38th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Ethan Allen to Present at Raymond James

38th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

DANBURY, CT, February 28, 2017 -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) announced that its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Farooq Kathwari will present at the Raymond James 38th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at approximately 11:00 am (EDT). The live webcast can be accessed via the Company's investor events website at www.ethanallen.com/Investors where it will be archived for seven days following the live presentation.

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately seventy five percent of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit ethanallen.com.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Investor / Media Contact:

Corey Whitely

Executive Vice President, Administration

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

corey.whitely@ethanallen.com





