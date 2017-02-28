Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

28 February 2017

Completion of 31 January 2017 Share Conversion

Following the publication on 27th February 2017 of final month-end net asset values for 31st January 2017 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 January 2017 share conversion date:

1.202597 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.831533 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:

GBP 220 shares of no par value into 264 USD shares

USD 1,519 shares of no par value into 1,261 GBP shares

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:

GBP 147 shares of no par value into 176 USD shares

USD 1,013 shares of no par value into 841 GBP shares

Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

47,498,393 US Dollar shares; and

shares; and 2,016,899 Sterling shares

31,665,617 US Dollar B shares; and

B shares; and 1,344,613 Sterling B shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the 264 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 1 March 2017.

The Share conversion took place on 27 February 2017



Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918

Email: FK26@ntrs.com





