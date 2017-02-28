Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Rockbund Art Museum, Shanghai, Present Exhibition of Middle Eastern and North African Art from April 15 to June 11, 2017

But a Storm Is Blowing from Paradise marks eighth installation of Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Rockbund Art Museum (RAM) is joining with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York to present But a Storm Is Blowing from Paradise: Contemporary Art of the Middle East and North Africa from April 15 through June 11, 2017. The exhibition is the final installment of the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative, a distinctive program that creates direct access to contemporary art and education through international exhibitions, acquisitions, curatorial scholarship, and public programming. But a Storm Is Blowing from Paradise premiered at the Guggenheim Museum in April 2016; and the presentation in Shanghai will be one of the largest exhibitions of contemporary art from the Middle East and North Africa to be seen in China to date.

Organized by Sara Raza, Guggenheim UBS MAP Curator, Middle East and North Africa,in collaboration with the curatorial team at RAM, But a Storm Is Blowing from Paradise features a wide range of artistic voices and critical concerns from a rapidly evolving region and its international diaspora. Works by 15 artists explore the intersecting themes of architecture, geometry, history, and migration through a wide array of mediums including installation, painting, photography, sculpture, and video. The presentation at RAM will be supported by dynamic public events and educational activities for audiences of all ages. Participating artists currently include: Lida Abdul, Abbas Akhavan, Kader Attia, Ergin Ã‡avuÅŸoÄŸlu, Ali Cherri, Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, Rokni Haerizadeh, Susan Hefuna, Iman Issa, Nadia Kaabi-Linke, Gülsün Karamustafa, Mohammed Kazem, Hassan Khan, and Ahmed Mater.

According to Raza, "But a Storm Is Blowing from Paradise articulates current artistic strategies within the broader context of contemporary culture in the Middle East and North Africa. Through this fresh installation and programming developed for local audiences, we aim to continue the discussion and understanding of the complex and critical themes addressed by this group of esteemed artists."

Li Qi, senior curator at Rockbund Art Museum, commented, "But A Storm Is Blowing from Paradise reveals a future-oriented recognition of arts and visual culture in the Middle East and North Africa, with each work reflecting a facet of the artist's mindset. The Rockbund Art Museum is devoted to offering an accessible and comprehensive experience for our audience in Shanghai. In addition to guided tours by the curator and panel discussions joined by the artists, the museum is also launching an exciting series of public events including screenings, performances, workshops for children, and lectures in universities, as well as book clubs and food festivals for varied opportunities for interaction."

The Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative builds upon and reflects the Guggenheim's distinguished history of internationalism and UBS's commitment to direct engagement with contemporary art and education. MAP projects focus attention on vibrant artistic practices in three regions-South and Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa-and foster new relationships among artists, institutions, scholars, and visitors. Extensive on-the-ground research by distinguished curators with expertise in each region underpins an institutional effort to diversify and enrich the Guggenheim's collection of contemporary art from across the globe, which is unprecedented in scope, scale, and range. As with the two previous sets of exhibitions in the MAP initiative, which focused on contemporary art practice from South and Southeast Asia and Latin America,But a Storm Is Blowing from Paradisefeatures artworks that have been recently acquired for the Guggenheim's collection. The MAP initiative overall has expanded the Guggenheim's collection with more than 125 new works.

VENUE: Rockbund Art Museum (RAM)

LOCATION: 20 Huqiu Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai, China, 200085

DATES: April 15-June 11, 2017

WEBSITE: rockbundartmuseum.org

