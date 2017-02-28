Synergy Biomedical, LLC, a developer of innovative bone graft products for spine and orthopedic surgery, announced today that it has received CE Mark clearance in the European Union for its next generation bone graft, BIOSPHERE PUTTY.

Originally launched in the U.S. in 2013, BIOSPHERE PUTTY is a synthetic bone graft product that utilizes a unique form of bioactive glass in combination with a moldable phospholipid carrier. Based on the Company's patented BioSphere Technology, BIOSPHERE PUTTY has been shown in vivo to significantly improve the healing potential of bioactive glass due to its spherical particle shape and optimized, bimodal size range.

"Since its introduction, BIOSPHERE PUTTY has been very well received by surgeons due to its successful clinical use and excellent intraoperative handling," stated Dr. Mark Borden, Ph.D., President/CEO of Synergy. "We are very pleased to receive our CE Mark and are looking forward to introducing a truly next generation, synthetic bone graft product to the European community."

Under its cleared European indication, BIOSPHERE PUTTY is intended to be used as a bone graft material for filling bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system. This includes the use of the product for interbody and posterolateral fusion, and general bone defect filling in the extremities and pelvis. The product may be used alone or in combination with autograft or allograft.

"When it comes to selecting the best bone graft strategy for each patient, there are a wide array of options for surgeons. BIOSPHERE PUTTY is an elegant bone graft solution that is based on scientifically valid principles," said Erik Westerlund MD, FACS, Director of the Ortho-Neuro Integrated Spine Surgery Program at St. Francis Hospital in the U.S. "It applies an advanced and refined understanding of bioactive glass to drive a purposeful cellular level response and to provide an ideal physical environment for even and predictable bone ingrowth. My clinical experience with BIOSPHERE PUTTY over the past two years has been excellent, with consistently successful long-term outcomes in a wide range of spinal applications. It is an extremely thoughtful and equally versatile bone graft solution."

BIOSPHERE PUTTY is the first of several bone graft products being developed by Synergy Biomedical that utilize patented bioactive glass spheres that have been shown to improve the bone healing potential of bioactive glass. BIOSPHERE PUTTY provides surgeons with a moldable bone graft material that is easy to use and compatible with a variety of bone grafting techniques.

About Synergy Biomedical, LLC

Founded in 2011, Synergy Biomedical is a privately-held medical device company focused on bringing innovative biomaterial based products to the orthopaedic and spinal markets. The Company's BioSphere Technology represents a unique approach to advancing bone graft technology, and improving bone healing and patient outcomes.

