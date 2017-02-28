Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), which creates global licensing and content solutions that make copyright work, and Ixxus, a software professional services firm and leading provider of publishing solutions that reinvent the way organizations work with content, have announced their sponsorship and participation in the following events at the 2017 London Book Fair Olympia Conference Center, 13-16 March.

Monday, 13 March, 12:15 12:30

The Quantum Conference: Consumer Insights and So Much More

Raiders of the Lost Content Carl Robinson, Principal Consultant, Ixxus

"Reuse is ever the watch-word when it comes to maximizing the value of your content. But how can you reuse content when not only do you not know where to find it, but also you don't know what it is you're looking for or whether it existed in the first place? Trying to get to grips with content reuse can be a snake pit, but luckily intrepid adventurer Carl Robinson from Ixxus is here to lead the way. He will explore how to raid lost content to uncover hidden treasures, whip your backlist into shape and avoid the temple of doom. Fedoras optional."

Monday, 13 March, 12:45

Introduction to Rights Conference

"Aimed at those new to the rights business, it offers the skills and knowledge needed to make the most of every rights opportunity, a vital set of assets in this ever-changing publishing and content creation environment."

Monday, 13 March, 18:30 21:30

Byte the Book Networking Event (The Library, St. Martin's Lane)

"How can you maximize revenue from your content?"

Tuesday, 14 March, 14:30 15:30

Checking-In on the Road to Digital Transformation

"By 2020, Gartner estimates 75% of businesses will be digital or have digital business transformations underway. However, only 30% of those efforts will be successful. Heading down the road to digital transformation can feel like travelling without a guide or a map. For a fix on the publishing industry's latest digital transformation location, hear a panel of analysts and executives review the findings of a groundbreaking survey of leading publishers in the UK and around the world. How far have we come? Is this a race? Who's ahead? Will the journey ever end?"

Tuesday, 14 March, Time TBD

What Works? Education Conference

Going Digital How Publishers Embrace Technology to Ensure Survival - Carl Robinson, Principal Consultant, Ixxus

Wednesday, 15 March, 12:40 13:30

Research and Scholarly Forum

The Rise of the Researchers New Directions in Scholarly Publishing with Tracey Armstrong, CEO and President, CCC

"Armstrong leads a panel discussion exploring how researchers are leading innovation in scientific publishing and finding new roles far from the laboratory bench." Participants include Vivian Chan, Founder and CEO, Sparrho; Frederick Fenter, Ph.D., Executive Editor, Frontiers; and John Inglis, M.D., Co-founder, bioRxiv, and Executive Director and Publisher, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press.

Wednesday, 15 March, 16:00 17:00

The Winning Move for Open Access

"In the dynamic Open Access (OA) publishing environment, nothing stands for long. The Gold Road model that allows researchers to pay Article Processing Charges (APCs) may have become the preferred route of many funders and institutions, but as OA continues to gather momentum, tracking and reporting compliance have proven challenging. The push is on not only to reduce costs but also to move toward automation and scalability. Learn how integrated workflows based on standards and best practices can help to build an open, sustainable infrastructure. Through innovative approaches that create a seamless workflow, publishers, funders and institutions will make a market together."

Thursday, 16 March, 11:30 12:30

Authentication and the Holy Grail

"Access to content on any device, at any location is a critical and growing need in today's information age. Publishers recognize that users expect simple, reliable and rapid access to content, as well as the highest possible level of data privacy. Yet publishers also need to know who has authorized access to the content they provide to protect it from misuse. Finding the right balance for these frequently conflicting information demands is a smoldering problem across the industry. The solution may include both technology and increased collaboration. Towards that end, the Universal Resource Access initiative is conducting pilot projects to develop solutions to provide access and security. The panel will share insights on the challenges faced as well as hopes for finding the holy grail of 'single sign-on': reliable and unified authentication and access control for any authorized user across any device. Participants include Andy Halliday, Identify Product Owner, Springer Nature; Helen Malone, Director, Information Resources, GlaxoSmithKline; and Eefke Smit, Director of Standards and Technology, International Association of STM Publishers."

Copyright Clearance Center acquired London-based Ixxus in May 2016. With offices in the UK, US, Spain and Romania, Ixxus is now a wholly owned subsidiary of CCC. Visit CCC and Ixxus at Stand 7C16 at the 2017 London Book Fair. For more information, go to http://www.copyright.com/london/.

About Copyright Clearance Center

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC), with its subsidiaries RightsDirect and Ixxus, is a global leader in technologies related to content workflow, document delivery, text and data mining, and rights licensing. CCC's solutions provide anytime, anywhere content access, usage rights and information management while promoting and protecting the interests of copyright holders. CCC serves more than 35,000 customers and over 12,000 copyright holders worldwide and manages more than 950 million rights from the world's most sought-after journals, books, blogs, movies and more. The company has locations in the US, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania and Japan.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005429/en/

Contacts:

Copyright Clearance Center

Craig Sender, +1 978-646-2502

csender@copyright.com