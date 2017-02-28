CLARK, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- QuestaWeb, Inc. (www.questaweb.com), a premier provider of web-native, integrated global trade management software (GTM) solutions, announced today the availability of a new product line -- TradeGearQW -- specifically designed to meet the wide-ranging needs of companies concerned about trade compliance. The suite of products, reflecting both software applications and content powered by FedEx WorldTariff®, is available immediately.

"Gear" refers to equipment used for a specific purpose. And, TradeGearQW offers all the tools needed for compliant trade. However, the product line recognizes that companies, just like sports enthusiasts, for example, will require different "gear" based on the sport, experience level, sophistication and other factors. Companies can build an individualized kit that responds to today's requirements and add to their kit as needs -- and sophistication -- change.

With TradeGearQW, companies can acquire everything from the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule and Schedule B codes to Harmonized System codes for a single country to a standalone decision engine for landed cost calculations to an advanced product compliance database. Via product unbundling, QuestaWeb can pass along initial cost savings to customers. Then, by deploying TradeGearQW as a cloud-based offering, QuestaWeb adds to the savings.

TradeGearQW is a web-native solution that harnesses the immediacy and power of the internet and facilitates collaboration among supply chain partners. Its solutions consistently enforce defined business rules and draw on the most up-to-date compliance content available. QuestaWeb offers a range of integration services as well.

Key TradeGearQW features include:

Regulatory tariff schedules for over 147 countries

Product classification engine

Rules, regulations, origins and more for over 300 Free Trade Agreements

Foreign Trade Agreement decision engine

Landed cost engine

Denied party screening tool with audit trails

Intelligence engine for OGA/PGA requirements

Compliance product database





Wayne Slossberg, Senior Vice President of QuestaWeb, says, "With TradeGearQW, a company can start small and custom-build a compliance kit affordably. Our product unbundling, coupled with individual product prices and cloud-based deployment, makes it easy to control costs. Companies can build on their initial investment by adding 'gear' from our product line as their needs change. They can trust the QuestaWeb and FedEx WorldTariff® names for the best in global trade compliance."

About QuestaWeb

QuestaWeb provides integrated, web-native GTM software solutions. To learn more, please visit www.questaweb.com or call 908-233-2300.

