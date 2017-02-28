Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



Company informs that on 28 February, 2017 the Company received a notification of resignation of Mr. Dalius Svetulevicius from the post of a member of the Company's Board.



Pursuant to the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, the last day of term of office of Mr. Dalius Svetulevicius as Company's Board member will be 14 March 2017. In consideration with this and in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, the Supervisory Board has the right to recall the member of the Company's Board before this date.



Mr. Dalius Svetulevicius was elected to the Company's Board on 3 December 2015 upon decision of the Company's Supervisory Board.



The Company will notify of the actions regarding a new member of the Company's Board election in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.







Representative for Public Relations Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.